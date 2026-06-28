Will Stein hangs out with 1976 SEC Champions ahead of 50th anniversary season

The 1976 Kentucky Wildcats are known as one of the greatest football teams to come through Lexington, finishing 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the SEC for a share of the conference championship. Coached by Fran Curci, they were led by Derrick Ramsey, Art Still and Jerry Blanton, steamrolling through the league before shutting out North Carolina 21-0 to win the Peach Bowl.

Fast forward to 2026, where that legendary team is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Lexington — and Will Stein is making sure the world knows it entering his debut campaign with the Wildcats.

He hung out with Ramsey, Still and Blanton at the UK facilities this week and shared a photo on social media afterward.

“Great seeing (UK Football) LEGENDS Jerry Blanton, Derrick Ramsey, and Art Still today,” Stein wrote Friday. “1976 SEC Champions.”

Great seeing @UKFootball LEGENDS Jerry Blanton, Derrick Ramsey, and Art Still today. 1976 SEC Champions. #BBN pic.twitter.com/yPrNR9PutZ — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) June 26, 2026

Interestingly enough, the Kentucky football program shared its promo season schedule with themed games every week, including white-outs, blue-outs, black-outs and more — they’re even doing a stripe-out. Among them? A “throwback game” against LSU on October 10, where the Wildcats are rumored to bring back the legendary Power K helmets and uniforms.

The same Power K helmets and uniforms that 1976 squad wore in its push for the SEC title…

UK Athletics

It ain’t a coincidence, folks!

Expect to see the ’76 squad around more often in the coming months, but especially on October 10 at Kroger Field. Something tells me it’ll be a reunion weekend in the Bluegrass.

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