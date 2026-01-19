Will Stein Hires Andrew Coverdale as Kentucky Pass Game Coordinator

Will Stein is still putting the finishing touches on his first Kentucky coaching staff. A new piece of the puzzle has spent years coaching football in the Commonwealth.

KSR has learned that Andrew Coverdale will be the Kentucky Pass Game Coordinator. He spent the last two seasons on Jeff Brohm’s staff as an offensive analyst at Louisville.

Coverdale was Stein’s high school offensive coordinator. The coaching veteran won 11 state championships during his 17-year run as the Louisville Trinity play-caller. After nearly two decades in St. Matthew’s, Coverdale made the drive up I-71. He spent a couple of years calling plays for Cincinnati St. X and helped the Blue Bombers win a state title in 2020.

He was the head coach at Castle, Ind., for three seasons (2006-2008) and previously served as an assistant at Taylor University. Coverdale graduated from LSU in 1993 and earned his master’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands in 2018.

Coverdale is the fourth former Louisville Cardinal to trade in red for blue this offseason. Kolby Smith (running backs), Justin Burke (tight ends), and Pete Nochta (assistant general manager) all played for the Cards. Stein is happy to get some of these guys wearing the right color, and has received plenty of support from his former Louisville teammates throughout the process.

“Is there a big rivalry? Of course, but I’m still their teammate and their friend, and have had an outpouring of support from former players, even people that have worked there prior or even are associated with that program just because of my relationship with them,” Stein said on Monday.

This will not be the final addition to Stein’s Kentucky coaching staff. KSR anticipates 2-3 more additions who could work in the recruiting department.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, exclusive content, and much more.