The PGA Tour is in Kentucky. That’s the perfect opportunity for the Kentucky head football coach to take a few swings. Will Stein teamed up with Randall Cobb for the pro-am at the ISCO Championship.

The artist previously known as the Barbasol Championship, the event moved from Lexington’s Keene Trace to Louisville’s Hurstbourne Country Club last summer. Before each tournament, Wednesday is the pro-am, allowing sponsors to sample the course with players who are participating in the tournament. Will Stein got to return to his hometown to play in familiar confines.

“I love it. Anytime I get a chance to compete myself, it’s something that’s really fun,” Stein told reporters. “To do it in my hometown of Louisville in a place like Hurtsbourne where I grew up, not belong to but coming to as a friend, it’s really cool.”

The Kentucky head coach connected with an all-time Kentucky great. Randall Cobb was in Louisville to play in the ISCO Championship Pro-Am and got a chance to cut it up with the new leader of the Wildcats.

The golf course is a great place to spend an afternoon of leisure. It’s also a great place to get deals done. I have a sneaky suspicion that Will Stein ran into a few folks who could help his program’s roster budget in the future.

ISCO Championship Field

In its final year at Keene Trace, the ISCO Championship set a record for the lowest-scoring cut in PGA Tour history at 8-under-par. Hurstbourne is a bit more challenging. William Mouw was last year’s victor at 10-under, 12 strokes behind the last champion in Lexington.

An alternative event to the Scottish Open, the winner earns an exemption to next weekend’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The timing of this tournament does not draw too many household names, but there are a few PGA Tour stars you will recognize playing this week in Louisville.

JB Holmes: Is the 44-year-old making a comeback? The ISCO was his only start last year, but he surprisingly made a run to qualify for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. The Campbellsville native and Kentucky alum has five PGA Tour wins and more than $25 million in career earnings.

Joel Dahmen: A popular player on the tour, he was a breakout star in Netflix’s “Full Swing.” He’s got two Top 10s this year.

Adam Hadwin: The former Louisville golfer was a full-timer on the PGA Tour for a decade. He secured his only career win at the 2017 Valspar.

Stephen Jaegar: Aaron Flener was on the bag for this German golfer when he shot a 58 back in 2016. He has one career PGA Tour win, but has played well this season, with three Top 10 finishes.

Max Homa: Between 2021-23, he won five PGA Tour events, ascending all the way to the No. 5 golfer in the world. He started slipping, losing guarantees in big events, but just finished second a week ago at the John Deere Classic. Even though he previously earned a spot at The Open, he stuck by his commitment to the ISCO Championship.