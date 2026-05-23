Will Stein is Shoving Coaches in Lockers on the Recruiting Trail

Kentucky football fans have not experienced too many wins in recent years. Will Stein has yet to win a game on the field in blue and white, but he’s securing plenty of them on the recruiting trail in satisfying fashion.

Kentucky has secured 18 commitments this spring, three just this week. Some wins are more satisfying than others because of the competition the Cats faced. Stein and his coaching staff are shoving high-profile coaches into lockers and it feels great.

An Instate Surprise for Kentucky

Larron Westmoreland was one of the first commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. It’s hard to remember all the way back to mid-February, but before he publicly pledged his allegiance to BBN, Louisville writers had stories pre-written about Westmoreland’s commitment to the Cards.

Kentucky is giving James Franklin night terrors

James Franklin was a consistent 10-game winner at Penn State, in large part because of his recruiting acumen as a head coach. One would suspect him to have a big year-one recruiting bump at Virginia Tech, but he keeps running into Will Stein.

Tristin Hughes set a commitment date. RPM picks rolled in for Virginia Tech. Instead of committing, he attended a Kentucky spring practice. A few weeks later, the four-star safety returned to Lexington to commit to the Cats before the spring game. That’s gotta hurt in Blacksburg.

Speaking of Blacksburg, it’s about three hours away from Virginia’s capital, Richmond. That’s where Iveon Lewis plays high school football. After a couple of 1,000-yard seasons, the four-star wide receiver canceled his official visit to Virginia Tech and committed to Kentucky. James Franklin was once again left holding an L.

Eat It, Dabo!

Virginia Tech was a finalist for Griff Galloway, but the loss to Kentucky should sting more in South Carolina. Jay Bateman‘s stealth operation in Charlotte secured another commitment for the Cats on Friday morning. He needed to operate stealthily to keep Dabo Swinney off the scent.

Galloway’s father, Lonnie, is a senior offensive assistant for Swinney. His older brother, offensive lineman Hayes Galloway, transferred from North Carolina to Clemson last offseason. You’re reading that correctly. Griff’s Dad and Brother are on the Clemson football team, yet he still picked Kentucky. Unbelievable.

A Big-Time Win in Tennessee over Tennessee

While we’re flexing over rivals, let’s take some time to rub one in Hank Hill’s face. Miles Brown is one of the best overall athletes in the state of Tennessee. He’s a baseball player, a track star, and an exceptional scorer on the hardwood, who had around 1,000 receiving yards while picking off passes in Martin, TN. For a long time, it seemed inevitable that Brown would play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Then Bateman and Allen Brown made a last-minute move to receive a commitment from the talented athlete.

College football recruiting is fun, especially when you’re beating guys like this for some of the top players in the country.

“Everybody wants to play for Will Stein.” — Will Stein