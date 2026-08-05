Will Stein joins 'Defining Moments' with J.P. Blevins and MK Wathen to talk return home to Kentucky

Growing up in Louisville, Will Stein took the road less traveled back to the Bluegrass State as the next head football coach at Kentucky. As a Trinity HS grad, he walked on as a Cardinal playing QB behind Teddy Bridgewater before making his transition to coaching as a GA and quality control assistant at Louisville in 2013 and 2014, then took a similar position at Texas from 2015-17 before a pivot to high school at powerhouse Lake Travis HS in the Lone Star State — going backward in hopes of moving forward.

That decision paid off, ultimately becoming a hot-shot signal-caller at UTSA from 2020-22 before earning his big call to Eugene to lead one of the most dangerous offenses in college football at Oregon.

Now, here we are, right back where it all started in Kentucky, his dad a former Wildcat and the family season-ticket holders in Section 128 for as long as he can remember. Out with the red for Stein personally as a former Card and in with the blue.

Former UK basketball guard J.P. Blevins hosts “Defining Moments,” a long-form conversation series with co-host MK Wathen, designed to uncover the decisions, risks, and quiet realizations that shape a life. The only real requirement for their guests is to have a meaningful tie to Kentucky as they search for stories worth preserving without talking points, politics or agendas, only honest conversations about leadership, failure, business, family, and those defining moments.

That’s where Stein comes in, sharing his story of the man behind the headset. He talks about his foundation and support system as a kid from St. Matthew’s, being a husband and father — “They’re my purpose,” he said — and chasing development over a prestigious title with humility and uncertainty to set up his real shot as a coach.

There, his philosophies stem from what he learned from his parents, coaching being people-focused, not just player-focused. You can’t get the most out of someone without knowing them at their core. That’s why he has “get-real sessions” with the team in Lexington, where it’s “really everything besides football,” he said.

“My parents, the best people in my life that ever coached me, knew me,” Stein said. “… Every character in the story has adversity or that moment in the movie where you’re like, ‘Oh no, he failed!’ And then they come back. So learning the story is so important to where, now, I’m able to hold guys accountable — because they know I care about them. They know I love them. They know I have their best interest.

“It’s not always cushy, it’s not always sitting around a campfire telling kumbaya stories. It’s certainly — leadership’s hard. It’s also lonely. You’re not always the most well-liked, but I think if you have that trust and the ability to connect with people, it makes things easier.”

The conversation doesn’t dig into offensive philosophies and blitz packages, but there are questions about intentionality behind escaping football once he gets home and needs to switch over to dad and husband mode.

“That’s really hard to decompress — especially in a high-stress job like I have,” he admitted, before tapping into his tender side about fatherhood changing his life. “… It’s the greatest job I’ve ever had, it’s not even close. It’s not even close. It’s so much better than coaching football or anything. It is the greatest job ever.

“And you’re talking about me getting emotional — golly, y’all can pull at my heartstrings.”

It’s Will Stein in a totally different light than you’ve ever seen him to date, peeling back the layers to reveal who he is as a person, not just a coach.

The hour-long conversation is worth your time. Tune in below: