WATCH: Will Stein talks Kentucky football with David Pollack

Spring football is not officially talking season but it might as well be. There are not games going on. This is a time to promote your program. New Kentucky head coach Will Stein is doing just that. Another national media hit arrived this weekend.

The new head football coach sat down to talk ball with former Georgia great, Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick, and ESPN analyst David Pollack on “See Ball Get Ball” for a 32-minute conversation. Smash that play button to listed to the interview.

Stein and Pollack discuss his vision for the Kentucky job, the Big Blue Nation, Jared Lorenzen, how Stein got into coaching, Stein’s aggressive style of play-calling, and much more. The interview includeds how Stein is running the program and what fans can expect to see from his teams in Lexington.

The 2026 college football season is inching closer. Kentucky fans will get to see Stein’s first team for the first time in less than three weeks when the spring game takes place on April 18. In the meantime, Stein is promoting his new program. The latest promotion included talking ball with an SEC great.

Football is coming.

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