'Just a bunch of real dudes': Will Stein on why Kentucky is connecting with recruits right now

To say that Will Stein and the Kentucky Football staff are on a recruiting heater would be an understatement. Minutes before the Spring Game kicked off, Kentucky landed its tenth commitment in the 2027 class, four-star safety Tristan Hughes. The Ohio standout is the Cats’ third pickup this week, a run that started with a commitment from Jake Nawrot, the No. 2 quarterback in the class, last Sunday.

Hughes was one of several blue-chip recruits in the stands on Saturday at Kroger Field. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant was there, fresh off his decommitment from North Carolina. So was three-star running back Asa Barnes, who is high atop the staff’s list in the backfield. Justin Rowland has the complete guest list on KSR+, which includes several highly-ranked offensive and defensive linemen and 2027 commits Bryian Duncan, Matthias Burrell, and Larron Westmoreland, the latter of whom was spotted with Joe and Kelly Craft at the baseball game vs. Vanderbilt on Friday night.

After the game, Stein was asked about his success on the recruiting trail; he couldn’t go into specifics, but his answer about why Kentucky is doing so well thus far is telling.

“I think when people come here, they see authenticity from the coaching staff. They see a real connection from the team. They love Lexington, they love the University of Kentucky, they love what we do on offense, defense, and special teams. Just a bunch of real dudes, man, that coach football here that guys don’t have to feel on edge talking to. I don’t wear a quarter zip and khaki pants at work; I dress like a football coach. So, I think when they come into our building, they are like, these are just normal dudes that love ball. They love their families, they love the Lord, like that’s what they are.

“And so I think that’s what’s really gravitating these players to here is that like-minded people surround themselves with other like-minded people. And so they come to Kentucky, and they are like, ‘Man, I never knew it was like this.'”

Stein’s confidence is a big part of that. The 36-year-old isn’t afraid to swing for the fences, famously saying at his introductory press conference that players “want to play for Will Stein,” and that he won’t beg anyone to come to Kentucky. The staff’s success on the recruiting trail so far is proof that recruits are responding to that swagger — although Stein knows that when the season gets here, he has to back it up with wins.

“We are going to recruit the best players in America. That’s our job, to sign the absolute best players that we can. And we are not going to back down to anybody. So, I think when they get that vibe and when they see the confidence from our entire staff and our players, they are like, ‘Man, I want to be a part of this.’

“It’s been great so far. Winning in the spring is one thing; it’s about winning games on Saturdays come fall.”

Kentucky 2027 Recruiting Class

Hughes is the tenth member of Kentucky’s 2027 class, which ranks No. 18 in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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