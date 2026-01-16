Will Stein Gearing Up for Kentucky's First HS Football Recruiting Weekend

The transfer portal has consumed most Kentucky football coverage over the last two weeks. Will Stein‘s staff has not ignored high school recruiting since they arrived on campus. With free agency nearing an end, the Cats are turning their attention to the prep ranks with their first weekend of high school visitors.

The Wildcats have three Saturdays to host high school football recruits before the February dead period begins. Unfortunately, the SEC schedule makers did not give them too many opportunities to recruit at Rupp Arena. Next Saturday’s noon tip-off against Ole Miss is the only home basketball game available to serve as a tentpole for Junior Day.

That isn’t stopping Stein from bringing players to campus. Here’s a brief rundown of some of the prospects who are expected to visit Kentucky on Saturday.

An Official Visitor in the 2026 Class

While the hay is mostly in the barn for the 2026 recruiting class, Kentucky is taking one more swing. Dylan Berymon will take an official visit this weekend. The former Texas commit spent last weekend in Lincoln for an official visit to Nebraska.

Berymon is a 6-2, 300-pound defensive lineman from Louisiana. A four-star talent, he’s one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 211 overall player and the eighth-ranked player from the Boot. LSU and Georgia have also been in communication, but he will likely sign with either Kentucky or Nebraska on the first Wednesdday of February.

Jay’Quan Crawford

The Franklin County Flyer running back is a 2026 prospect who has picked up multiple offers from the MAC. Crawford could be a PWO consideration for Kentucky ahead of National Signing Day.

Brady Hull

The 6-3, 280-pound offensive lineman from Pulaski County is a three-star talent in the 2027 recruiting class. He’s generating quite a bit of interest from around the SEC. He recently told 247 Sports that he has trips planned to South Carolina, Auburn, and Tennessee before the dead period begins. The top junior offensive lineman from the Commonwealth was recruited by the previous staff and has been a priority since the new regime arrived in Lexington.

Carter Blattner

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman is a four-star prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 369 player overall. The New Jersey native is being recruited by Rutgers, Pitt, and Wisconsin, among others.

Antwan Jackson

An EDGE player who also dabbles at tight end, the Memphis native is stacking up serious offers. Georgia offered in January, following Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, and Tennessee, among others. Tony Washington Jr. offered him a scholarship eight days ago, and he’s quickly getting Jackson on Kentucky’s campus. That’s notable. Jackson boasts impressive measureables on social media: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, 84.5-inch wingspan, and a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash.

