'Be Aggressive': Will Stein opens up on Kentucky's transfer portal strategy

Will Stein and the Kentucky football program are on a roll right now in high school recruiting. The Wildcats are up to 11 commits in the 2027 class and have the No. 2 quarterback locked in to play in Lexington. The vibes are strong right now. UK has momentum and is using it on the trail. Part of the reason there is momentum is because of what happened in January.

High school recruiting will remain a top priority, but Kentucky is a program that must use the transfer portal and maximize efficiency in college football free agency to reach it’s full potential. This can be a tool that helps UK close the gap on the rest of the SEC. While Stein was double-dipping with Oregon, the program added over 30 transfers from the portal with expected starters at tackle, guard, center, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, nickel, cornerback, safety, and punter. Yeah, that’s a lot. While the program likely won’t always have that volume, it will be essential that UK finds plug-and-play players every offseason from the portal. The Wildcats have to be good at the portal.

Stein’s first free agency class appeared to check the right boxes even if the Wildcats did not hit on all of their targets. The tight window before the spring semester begins creates a true whirlwind for everyone in college football. Kentucky has a blueprint for how they are attacking free agency. There is a clear plan.

You have to put your foot on the gas and take your swings.

“It’s like, you’re on the stock exchange,” Stein told Matt Jones on Wednesday. “You’re in New York City…You better make a deal and get it and be aggressive, or you’re going to lose it. So that’s one thing I thought we did an excellent job of, is like, hey, they were there. Boom, get it. Get it done. Like, be aggressive. Be aggressive in the portal.”

High school recruiting is different. Programs can move a lot slower and take some time to build the relationship before getting serious about financial conversations. The portal is not like that. Decision must be made swiftly. There are times where you must ride out recruitments. Kentucky did that with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and running back CJ Baxter. The latter ended up at UK. The former signed with Colorado. There are also times where you must know when to pivot. UK did that by moving from Sam Leavitt to Kenny Minchey and getting him out of his Nebraska commitment. This part of roster-building is not an exact science. You have feel and instincts. Sometimes you’re rolling the dice and must go with your gut. That all comes after you made some bold and aggressive pushes for top targets.

“It’s wild,” said Stein.

Roster management is a constant juggling act

How does Will Stein and his personnel staff keep the roster balanced? It’s easier said that done. Kentucky is constantly juggling what to add in high school recruiting and how to use resources in transfer portal recruiting. Some tough decisions have to be made. When the new staff first got to Lexington, the Cats had to free up some cap space to add some cash to the player bankroll. The evaluating never stops.

Stein opened up on the year round job of roster management with KSR.

“The cost benefit when we first got here, like, players that were getting a certain amount,” Stein explained. “We’re like, alright, like this player, but we can go get two players for what the previous regime was thinking about paying this.”

“That’s when you see people getting the portal. It’s not just because they want to leave. It’s like, what are people willing to pay and what are you, what are you willing to do for your roster? And so, it’s a constant juggling act. And so that’s what we’re doing right now. It’s like, all right, how many guys at this position, are we actually going to sign the high school next year? And then what do we want to reserve for, maybe a portal player? Or what do we have to have coming back at this position? So it’s all projections. It’s a balancing act constantly.”

Kentucky never leaves evaluation mode. The portal process for this next upcoming offseason has already started before one snap is played in 2026.