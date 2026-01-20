Will Stein Says Kentucky's OC Joe Sloan and DC Jay Bateman 'Can Really Move the Needle in Recruiting'

Kentucky head coach Will Stein and his staff wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail this winter, even as new coordinators join the team from different programs. Leading the charge in many of those recruitments are defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, coming from Texas A&M, and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, coming from LSU.

During Monday’s press conference, Stein gave props to both Bateman and Sloan. With a top 30 transfer portal class, according to On3, Stein says both coaches are moving the needle.

Jay Bateman

Jay Bateman joins Kentucky as the defensive coordinator after a two-year stint at Texas A&M. He’s previously coached at schools like Florida, UNC, and Army, among others.

“Number one about Jay, awesome dude. He can connect with any player from any demographic,” Stein said. “Just a phenomenal person, number one. He’s done more with – I don’t want to say more with less – that’s not the way to say it. He’s a veteran.”

That veteran leadership was something Will Stein was looking for when filling his staff. Bateman’s experience is top-notch.

“He’s a veteran coordinator. That’s something I was looking for, too, a guy that’s been in college for a while to be on that side of the ball, that’s been through ups, downs, and currently was in an elite spot on defense with Texas A&M,” Stein said. “I think Jay is creative. I think he’s aggressive. He’s also willing to learn new things. I just felt like I would work best with Jay Bateman on a day-to-day basis.”

Then, there’s the recruiting aspect. Bateman is well-versed in being an elite recruiter, and that’s paid dividends at Kentucky.

“This guy hunts in recruiting. He’s a shark, he’s a pitbull, he’ll go up against anybody, and there’s no real tricks with Jay,” Stein said. “He’s straight up, but he creates real bonds with these players, and I’m excited to work with him and see him blossom this spring.”

Joe Sloan

On the other side of the ball, Joe Sloan joins Kentutcky after spending the last two seasons as LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He also has previous stops at Louisiana Tech and South Florida.

“Joe is a great guy. I did meet him through recruiting,” Stein said. “We recruited a lot of the same quarterbacks over the past couple of years. And then we would Zoom a lot in the off-season, talk football.”

The fit between Sloan and Stein is seamless. While Stein is used to calling plays at Oregon, he’ll be passing off those duties to Sloan in 2026.

“We just had the same philosophy, the same identity,” Stein siad. “And he is another guy like Jay, who can really move the needle in recruiting. And he does a great job in that.”

