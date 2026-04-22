Will Stein says Recruiting doesn't end with a commitment: 'F-That. You better still go like your hair's on fire'

Kentucky is on a roll on the recruiting trail, with high three-star EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. becoming the latest player to commit to play for Will Stein this morning. Kentucky’s 2027 class is up to eleven commitments and No. 18 in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Higgins, who hails from the Cincinnati area, was recruited by the previous staff. His comments about Kentucky being a “whole new program” under Will Stein are the latest example of the energy and enthusiasm in Lexington now, which are clearly contagious.

“I like how quickly they’ve turned the program around in how little time they’ve been there,” Higgins told Jacob Polacheck. “I’ve been there previously with the last staff. You can tell it’s just a whole new program. It’s just different. Everybody is buying in. With this being Coach Stein’s first head coaching spot, you can tell how much of an impact he has on the kids.”

About an hour after Higgins’ commitment, Stein came on KSR to talk about recruiting, the spring game, and more. Clearly, the early returns on Stein and his staff are great; however, as he reminded Matt Jones and the listeners, getting a verbal commitment is just one part of a very long process.

“Recruiting is about waking these kids up and putting them to bed,” Stein said. “It has to be an everyday thing. It can’t be once in a while, or, hey, we got this kid committed now, he’s good till December. F-that. It’s not. It’s not. You better still go like your hair’s on fire.

“Just because we got an awesome QB, number two in the country, don’t think that everybody’s trying to still kind of talk to him. I mean, you’re crazy if you don’t think that’s true.”

Of course, the player he’s referring to there is Jake Nawrot, the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class who committed to Kentucky on April 12. Nawrot is a top 60 player in the class and will continue to hear from other programs until he arrives on campus, and in some cases, after, as everyone prepares for the next portal cycle. That’s just the reality of recruiting these days, and Stein acknowledged that his staff is doing the same with players who are committed to other schools (my mind immediately went to Boyle County TE Seneca Driver, who committed to Oklahoma last month).

“Just because a kid committed somewhere that didn’t choose us, you don’t think the Wildcats are constantly talking to him and his family and his people? Yes, you have to. It’s not over till it’s over, and even when it’s over, it’s still not over nowadays. You can get out of a commitment, or a sign deal after you signed. I saw, I forgot what they called the post-signee portal guy. I mean, it’s like crazy.

“And then you gotta recruit your own team; you’ve gotta recruit your own team. So it’s constant, but that’s why I hired these guys. I mean, I hired guys who are like me, who love football, who love their family, guys you want to go grab a beer with after work.”

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Stein admits his Quarter-Zip Take was ‘Super Aggressive’

That was the perfect setup for Matt to rib Stein for his take on quarter-zips. After the Spring Game on Saturday, Stein said one reason he and his staff are connecting so well with recruits is how relatable they are, right down to what they wear to the office.

“Just a bunch of real dudes, man, that coach football here that guys don’t have to feel on edge talking to. I don’t wear a quarter zip and khaki pants at work; I dress like a football coach.”

Quarter-zip lovers in the Bluegrass took offense to that comment, which Stein sort of walked back on social media. He even wore a quarter-zip during today’s interview on Zoom — noting that it had a Power K on it. 👀

“I mean, I’ve got one on right now. That’s what I told you. Aggressive take. Super aggressive take, all right? And I think I meant to kind of talk about, like, button-up [shirts] and stuff. I just don’t want to be walking around on eggshells. I don’t want our players to walk around on eggshells because we’re dressed like a corporate office. We’re football coaches. So that was my point. It was super aggressive.

“I actually love quarter-zips…I got one on, and I’ve got a cool one on too, you know what I’m saying? It has a little Power K on there.”

As you can see in the video, yes, it does:

Seems like Will Stein is a go-getter when it comes to recruiting. 😮‍💨



Love this clip. pic.twitter.com/4a4XiawYSW — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) April 22, 2026

Blue-chip recruits and Power Ks. I love the Will Stein era so far.