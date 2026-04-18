Will Stein explains why Kentucky's spring game was not on television

Many in the Big Blue Nation were likely very surprised when they found out this week that Kentucky’s first spring game under Will Stein was not going to be televised. For likely the first time since the launch of the SEC Network, there was no way to watch this year’s intrasquad scrimmage unless you were inside Kroger Field. This is yet another sign that things are changing in college football.

Everyone knows the transfer portal, NIL, conference expansion, and the College Football Playoff has had a massive impact on the sport. A quieter change has been what is going on in the spring. Programs across the country do not want their competition to gain an edge on them or to steal players by scouting what is televised on a spring game. There was also the Connor Stalions scandal that rocked college football during Michigan’s run to the national title in 2023 that likely in the back of everyone’s mind.

In his opening statement after the game, new Kentucky head coach explained why the spring game was not shown on television on Saturday.

“I told (defensive coordinator) Jay (Bateman) and (offensive coordinator) Joe (Sloan) be simple. You never know. I’m not saying anybody…you don’t know who’s in the stands. You don’t,” Stein explained. “And we’re close to a lot of people and that’s just a fact. So, we huddled a lot. We hid our signals. We didn’t do any special teams.”

“You can go on YouTube and look up spring football games throughout the country and watch what spring ball looks like at other schools. There’s not a lot of broadcasted games nationally because all you do as a coach, you get the TV copy, you splice it, and you study it.”

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Kentucky is currently undefeated. Stein, Sloan, and Bateman have never worked together before. The Wildcats have an element of surprise on their side when the games begin in the fall. Opposing teams will know personnel but they won’t know exactly how UK will want to attack schematically. Stein seems to want to play things close to the vest. Spring practice is also much different than it used to be because of the transfer portal.

This football program doesn’t want to put anything on tape. They want to surprise foes when the games begin. Kentucky is trying to hide their plan for the season as best as they can. The Cats will likely plan to stay vanilla in Week 1 against Youngstown State before a monstrous home game against Alabama in Week 2.

College football at large is moving away from the traditional spring game model.