Will Stein and Kentucky will help kick off SEC Media Days in Tampa
For the past two years, Kentucky has gone on the final day of SEC Media Days, after most of the media have headed home. Not this year. Will Stein and the Cats will appear on Day 1 of the event, which will take place July 20-23 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott in Tampa, Fla.
The actual order of appearance by day is not set yet — we’ll find that out in early July, along with the list of student-athletes attending. Kentucky and Will Stein will be up on Monday, along with Missouri (Eliah Drinkwitz), Oklahoma (Brent Venables), and Tennessee (Josh Heupel).
We’ll get our first glimpse of Jon Sumrall in Florida gear at the event on Wednesday. Sadly, Lane Kiffin and LSU are on a different day (Thursday) than Pete Golding and Ole Miss (Wednesday). That said, the SEC knows what it’s doing by putting Kiffin on Thursday. An otherwise dead day will draw ratings.
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KSR will be there to cover all the fun, and you’ll also be able to watch along on the SEC Network. Here is the complete schedule, which sorts the schools alphabetically per day, and may not reflect the actual order of appearance; I’d be fine if it did. Let Stein and the Cats kick off the fun.
MONDAY, July 20
- Kentucky – Will Stein
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma – Brent Venables
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
TUESDAY, July 21
- Auburn – Alex Golesh
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 22
- Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
- Florida – Jon Sumrall
- Ole Miss – Pete Golding
- Texas A&M – Mike Elko
THURSDAY, July 23
- Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
- LSU – Lane Kiffin
- Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
- Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Sights and Sounds from Kentucky’s Spring Practice
The local media were allowed to watch a portion of yesterday’s practice. We aren’t allowed to share specifics, but Nick Roush and Steven Peake still sat down to rapidly react to the high-energy morning at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Excitement is high for Year 1 of the Will Stein Era. If you haven’t yet, get your tickets to the Spring Game on April 18.
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