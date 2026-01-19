Will Stein Isn't Concerned About Losing Kentucky QB Matt Ponatoski to the MLB Draft

It’s not often that college football coaches have to worry about their star quarterback heading to the MLB Draft. However, Will Stein is in a unique position at Kentucky.

UK is bringing in four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski in the 2026 class, who is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. However, the threat of the MLB Draft also looms. Ponatoski is ranked by Baseball America as one of the top 50 MLB Draft prospects in 2026.



“Everything that he’s said to me is that he wants to be a big-time college football player,” Stein said during Monday’s press conference. “Is it concerning? No. I’m just really grateful to be able to have the chance to coach Matt, and I think his best years are yet to come in football.”

Stein isn’t turning away the idea of Ponatoski playing baseball. He just wants him to do it at Kentucky.

“He’s obviously an outstanding baseball player,” Stein said. “I would love to get him on the diamond here at Kentucky, too, and let’s do this thing together.”

Matt Pontaoski Signed Early Because of Will Stein

Matt Ponatoski originally committed to Kentucky under the previous staff, but it was Will Stein’s hire that expedited the process. Ponatoski was originally planning to sign in the spring, but, after Stein’s hire, moved up his signing to December.

“I’m not going to wait until February to sign anymore. There’s no reason for me to wait. I’m just going to do it and get it over with on Wednesday,” Ponatoski told KSR+ in December. “It’s 100 percent about what he’s done in the past for me and the connection I’ve built with him when I was visiting Oregon and being recruited by Oregon. It’s really important that I keep that connection. He made sure it was a big thing that we did keep that connection because something like this could happen.”

Ponatoski is ranked by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 14 quarterback and the No. 226 overall player in the 2026 class. He’s ranked by Rivlas as the No. 185 overall player in the nation.

“[Will Stein] was really prepared every time I saw him, and it just showed how dedicated he is to the game and how much love he has for the game,” Ponatoski said. “He and his family were great to me. Coach [Dan] Lanning’s family was also great to me when I was at Oregon. I felt like I immediately clicked with Coach Stein, and I feel like that will carry over to Kentucky.”