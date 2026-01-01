Will Stein will coach in CFP semifinals after Oregon grinds out win in Orange Bowl

New Kentucky head coach Will Stein will have to continue his work double-dip for at least one more week. The 36-year-old won’t be getting much sleep moving forward.

The transfer portal will open on Friday and Stein will still be walking a high wire act as he tries to do two jobs at once after No. 5 seed Oregon squashed No. 4 seed Texas Tech in a 23-0 win in the Orange Bowl that was dominated by defense in the College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinals.

ORANGE BOWL CHAMPIONS!



Oregon defeats Texas Tech to advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals!#GoDucks x @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/TsLyj65U6q — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 1, 2026

Stein’s offense grinded out 309 yards on 3.8 yards per play and had just one turnover in 13 possessions. The Ducks dominated average starting field position (midfield vs. own 22) and ended all but one drive in Texas Tech territory. There was enough complementary football played even though there were major issues finishing drives against an outstanding Red Raider defense.

Star quarterback Dante Moore finished the game 26-of-33 for 234 yards while adding 21 non-sack rushing yards. The Ducks got 89 yards on 36 carries from three tailbacks and Louisville tight end transfer Jamari Johnson led the team with 66 receiving yards. The game will not go down as one of Oregon’s prettiest wins of the season, but it was what was required to leave South Florida with another playoff win. Stein’s offense played some ball control and consistently put their dominating defense in great position.

The Ducks will return to Eugene before making the trip to Atlanta for a date against Indiana/Alabama in the Peach Bowl. During that time, Will Stein will be doing some transfer portal recruiting work for Kentucky while also helping Oregon prepare for a national semifinal.

The new face of Kentucky football will be participating in the CFP for at least one more week.

CFP schedule

Playoff Quarterfinals

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | Thursday, Jan. 1 – 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | Thursday, Jan. 1 – 8:45 p.m. ET

Playoff Semifinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 3 Georgia/No. 6 Ole Miss | Thursday, Jan. 8 – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Peach Bowl: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana/No. 9 Alabama | Friday, Jan. 9 – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19 – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN