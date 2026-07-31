You can watch Will Stein play pickleball on the SEC Network tonight

Remember when Peter Burns and Chris Doering came to Lexington in May and played pickleball with Will Stein and his wife, Darby? Tonight, you’ll get to see that match on the SEC Network.

“New Era,” a series showcasing the SEC’s five new head football coaches, airs tonight on the SEC Network. Each coach gets a 30-minute episode; Stein’s airs at 8:30 p.m. ET. When Peter Burns hosted KSR later that month, he pulled the curtain back on their trip to Lexington. Initially, he, Doering, and Burns planned to play golf, but Mother Nature forced them to take the action indoors to PKL Lexington. Doering paired up with Darby, a former lacrosse player, while Burns teamed up with Stein. Instead of a friendly match, Burns and Doering quickly learned how competitive the Steins are, especially with each other.

“He is unbelievably competitive. [She is] like maybe two times more competitive than him. There was a point early where, when I’m telling you, that he overhand smashed it directly right into her grill. And I’m telling you, as soon as Will Stein did this to Darby, it was not, ‘Oh, sweetie, are you okay?’ He was like, ‘3-1. Your serve now.’ Like in her face, talking trash to his wife. And let me tell you, she talked incredible trash back.”

4 players

3 sets

2 meltdowns

1 epic comeback

0 major injuries



Great day at PKL Lex & with @CoachWillStein & his wife Darby.



Please ask @ChrisDoering who won…#WelcomeToTheSEC https://t.co/BGq64pxG51 pic.twitter.com/RZWSj8aF6O — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) May 7, 2026

It was actually Burns’ first time playing pickleball, but he must be a natural, because Stein was blowing up his phone as he hosted KSR to try to schedule their next match. Stein loves the sport so much that he and Darby are having a pickleball court installed at their house in Lexington.

“I know you’re doing KSR right now, which is cool. I appreciate that. Shoutout to all those guys, but I’m just trying to figure out if you’re actually practicing pickleball or if it’s just like a fun story for you to tell everybody, or are you just going out there and playing golf? Like, we all know you’re good at golf, but can you have a growth mindset and get good at pickleball?

“I’m trying to be the next great pickleball duo. You and me, we’re like Serena and Venus. We’re like Agassi and Sampras.”

Burns revealed that he and Stein won the first set and Darby and Doering the second. Tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, we’ll get to see who won the third and final set. Prediction: the Steins team up and take down the SEC Network crew.

Here’s the schedule for all five shows. After all of the talk about Jon Sumrall’s love of pedicures on social media this week, I hope his takes place in a Gainesville nail salon. Treat your feet, folks.

“New Era, presented by Regions Bank”

Friday, July 31, SEC Network