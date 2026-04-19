Will Stein praised the BBN for Spring Game crowd: 'They're psychotic in the best way.'

The buzz inside Kroger Field on Saturday morning was palpable.

The Big Blue Nation showed up early and came in big numbers for the first unofficial game of the Will Stein era of Kentucky football. An 11:00 a.m. breakfast-ball kickoff time and bad weather in the area didn’t stop the fan base from wanting to get a glimpse at Stein’s first roster in Lexington. Even though the game was called early (a 23-18 win for the offense), everyone in attendance left excited with what they saw from the new-look Wildcats.

It was an emotional day for Stein, a Bluegrass native who grew up cheering for the blue and white. Yes, he played his college ball for archrival Louisville, but running out of the tunnel onto the Kroger Field turf for the first time in his life was a full-circle moment for the 36-year-old. To have thousands upon thousands of the BBN faithful cheering him on was a moment he won’t forget anytime soon.

“I felt like there was gonna be a great turnout. I did,” Stein said on the UKSN postgame show. “The buzz, the excitement about our football team is real. We’re undefeated, which is great. We haven’t won or lost. I just think they want to see is this real? Is this just a bunch of talk? No. This is who we are. Every single day. And we love it, our players love playing here, and just again, so thankful for this fan base.”

“There’s nothing like BBN. There’s nothing like it. I thought I knew, but I did not know. They are psychotic in the best way.“

"So thankful for this fanbase, there's nothing like BBN. I thought I knew, but I did not know. They're psychotic in the best way"

– @CoachWillStein after @UKFootball's Spring Game. pic.twitter.com/jsFgmapV3Z — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) April 19, 2026

To say Stein has the highest approval rating in all of UK Athletics right now might be an understatement (although Craig Skinner might have something to say about that). He’s done everything this fan base has asked for and then some. It helps that he hasn’t lost a game yet as head coach, but from his fan engagement to quick roster-building in the portal to a potentially special 2027 recruiting class that he’s still in the process of putting together, Stein has knocked his first few months on the job out of the park.

And Saturday’s crowd was a reflection of that. The interest in Kentucky football hasn’t been this high in years. More renovations to Kroger Field are happening as we speak and continuing into the summer, which should only make the atmosphere even more tantalizing come the fall. UK isn’t expected to compete for an SEC championship in year one under Stein, but he has the fan base engaged ahead of the 2026 season in a way that was desperately needed.

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