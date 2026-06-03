Will Stein praises Kenny Minchey's adaptability: 'It feels like he's been in my system for years'

Will Stein‘s media tour hasn’t stopped since taking the Kentucky job. And he continues to knock his interviews out of the park.

Earlier this week, he made a pitstop on The Jim Rome Show (starts around 1:30:25 mark) for a quick 12-minute sit down to talk some football. Stein had plenty to say, too. He gave out some interesting tidbits like the difficulties of matching up time zones when he was working two jobs at Oregon and Kentucky, other coaching opportunities that have come his way throughout his career, how he saw Teddy Bridgewater turn into Teddy Bridgewater at Louisville, and plenty more.

But one of the biggest takeaways was Stein’s thoughts on his new quarterback, Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey, who is about to embark on his first journey as a full-time college starter after years of waiting with the Fighting Irish. Stein says he sees the same characteristics in Minchey that he did in some of the other star quarterbacks he’s been around and coached, such as Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, etc.

“Really excited about Kenny,” Stein said. “He’s been exceptional from the minute he stepped foot on campus. He’s really dove into the playbook. It feels like he’s been in my system for years. That was really impressive for me when he got here. Just his command, his consistency, and honestly the way he throws the football. He’s super accurate. He’s mobile. He throws on time.”

“He still has room to grow, which is great,” Stein added. “But I think he’s definitely started off on the right foot here with us.”

"He's really dove into the playbook. It feels like he's been in my system for years."@CoachWillStein on @UKFootball transfer QB Kenny Minchey. pic.twitter.com/nvwsF1sTuO — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 2, 2026

Stein also talked about being the youngest head coach in the SEC and looking around at all the great coaches he’s surrounded by in this league, how his old boss Dan Lanning helped him to get to this point, and the culture he’s looking to establish at Kentucky. As a fan of the Wildcats growing up, he’s had to remind himself to live in the moment. But he sure seems prepared for everything that’s about to come his way.

“It just felt like home. It felt right,” Stein said about taking the UK job. “But I will tell you this, the nostalgia does wear off, and you got a job to do. I knew taking this job would be a big step for me. But I would have never left Oregon if I didn’t feel like I could win.”

Week 1 against Youngstown State isn’t all that far away…