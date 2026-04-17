Will Stein Previews the Kentucky Spring Game and Lets the Big Men Cut it Loose

You’ve heard plenty of talk from Will Stein and the Kentucky football coaches this spring. Now, it’s time for a little less conversation and a little more action.

The final tune-up for the Blue-White Game was held Thursday morning. To keep the players engaged, they changed things up slightly with a 7-on-7, OT-style game that got the juices flowing. What really got the juices flowing happened at the end of practice.

During the dog days of fall camp in college, and even training camp in the NFL, coaches will use one of my favorite antics. They give players a chance to end practice early if a lineman can field a punt. It’s unclear if there were similar stakes on Thursday, but it is clear that the big fellas were happy to show off their skills in front of the entire team.

Coleton Price fielded a punt that got folks fired up. It wasn’t just the offensive linemen. Ahmad Breaux showed off his footwork. Then it was the coaches’ turn. Anwar Stewart and Cutter Leftwich looked like season vets as the ball flew through the air.

The big fellas making it look easy. pic.twitter.com/GMwi8XGvfX — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 16, 2026

The big guys weren’t the only ones who got in on the special teams action this week. Kentucky volleyball coach Craig Skinner hung out with Stein’s squad earlier this week. In the early 90s, Skinner was a punter at Ball State. It’s been a while since he cut it loose, but he did show off his form and punt a few balls while players practiced their blocking technique.

“I want to tackle somebody,” the volleyball coach said after he got in a few kicks. Skinner’s Kentucky volleyball team will host Louisville on Friday night at 6 pm ET for a spring match that will feature a pair of preseason Top 25 teams. Get in there, BBN.

Fun fact: Craig Skinner was a punter in college😼



Another fun fact: UK volleyball plays Louisville on Friday at 6 pm🏐



Another fun fact: the UK Football spring game is Saturday at 11am🏈



Get your tickets today to both events, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/V4Xn8t1lgK — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 16, 2026

Stein’s time with the media was brief. He’ll chat again on Saturday after the exhibition. Until then, catch up with Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman before the Blue and White battle at Kroger Field on Saturday morning.

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