Will Stein was rocking a retro Jared Lorenzen Kentucky jersey

Will Stein might’ve played quarterback at Louisville, but don’t get it twisted — he’s been bleeding blue since the day he was born.

Since taking the job in December, we’ve heard Kentucky’s new football coach mention several times how he grew up a Wildcat fan. He remembers going to basketball and football games as a kid, idolizing gridiron stars such as Tim Couch and Derek Abney. Sometimes he’ll even let a Commonwealth Stadium slip out. He’s currently living out a childhood dream.

But there’s one former Wildcat that holds a special place in his heart (and the rest of the Big Blue Nation’s, for that matter), and that would be the late, great Jared Lorenzen. Stein has referred to Lorenzen as “one of my all-time favorite football players at any level.” He proved that to be true when he posted a picture of himself rocking a Lorenzen #22 Kentucky Nike jersey to his Instagram Story on Friday.

Stein tagged Lexington’s Vintage Therapy (@vintagetherapy_lex) in his picture, which leads us to believe he picked it up from the store located inside Greyline Station at the corner of W Loudon Ave and N Limestone. The top right of that second 2 sure looks like it has some sort of autograph on it, too.

via Instagram: coachwillstein

Nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty”, Lorenzen was a multi-sport star at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, KY, before becoming a national sensation as Kentucky’s quarterback in the early 2000s. He was an All-SEC Second Team performer in 2002 before going off to the NFL, where he was a backup on the New York Giants Super Bowl-winning team in 2008. Longtime KSR fans will remember him hopping on the radio show during football season.

Unfortunately, Lorenzen passed away in July 2019 due to health problems. It was a loss that still hurts the UK community to this day. But Stein is doing his part to make sure Lorenzen’s legacy continues on.