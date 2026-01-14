Will Stein Shares Kentucky "DNA Traits" in First Winter Meeting

While most Kentucky football fans have been focused on free agency, managing the transfer portal is just one part of Will Stein‘s job this time of year. School is back in session, which means players are on campus, marking the beginning of the offseason program.

Stein kicked off the Kentucky winter program with a team meeting on Monday. The team still has room to grow, but plenty of familiar faces were present, like tight end Willie Rodriguez, and the folks at the UK Sports Video team, who were kind enough to give us a glimpse behind the scenes.

“The purpose of this meeting is really an intro, to set the standard, set the stage for what’s to come, set the schedule so everybody’s on the same page,” Stein told the team.

Communication is key for Stein. It’s a tenet for how he will build this program. Some coaches simply call them core values. He used the phrase “DNA traits” to help define the Kentucky football program. The four primary principles are: Connection, Accountability, Toughness, and Sacrifice.

“The most connected teams win the most games, I promise you,” said the new Kentucky head coach.

Connection. Accountability. Toughness. Sacrifice.



Setting the standard on Day ☝️ so we're ready for the stage. pic.twitter.com/n3GwPrbJCb — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 13, 2026

While Kentucky fans were eating it up, Oregon fans were chiming in from Eugene. “Stein cosplay Dan Lanning,” said on Duck fan. Another added, “Dude is plagiarizing every belief and speech Dan has ever done.”

It’s amusing to think that a head coach can corner the market on core values. It’s even more amusing to think Stein would spend three years working for Dan Lanning at Oregon and use nothing he learned from the experience.

Lanning also uses the phrase “DNA traits” to describe his core values. At Oregon, the big four are connection, growth, toughness, and sacrifice. Stein only slightly tweaked them to instill into his program at Kentucky. If it produces similar results in Lexington that were created in Eugene, Big Blue Nation will be thrilled.

Stein Brings an Upgrade to the Facility

“DNA traits” aren’t the only things Stein took with him from Oregon to Kentucky. This time, he didn’t actually take something, or he would be charged with larceny.

This week, Stein unveiled a new piece of equipment at the Nutter Field House. The Wildcats are now proud owners of a Monarc Seeker. It’s a state-of-the-art jugs machine. Rather than just catching stationary passes, this robotic quarterback can throw any kind of route to a wide receiver, allowing pass-catchers to go through the route tree on their own time without relying on a quarterback. The $50,000 piece of equipment can also be used for returners.

Monarc boasts that teams who use their technology average 11.6% more receiving yards, 14.2% more receiving touchdowns, and 16.4% percent more explosive plays. Monarc also says teams who train with the Seeker score 21.4% more points and win 35.5% more games.

The device is used at Oregon, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC, Texas, and many other schools, which now includes Kentucky.