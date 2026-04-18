Will Stein was 'teary eyed' in emotional entrance at Kentucky's spring game

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein received the opportunity to return home when Kentucky hired him to be the next head football coach in Lexington. Everyone is very well aware that the former Louisville (Ky.) Trinity quarterback played for the archrival down the road, but Stein wanted it known quickly that he grew up a fan of the Wildcats and spent numerous fall Saturdays in Lexington. Stein even remembers his seats (section 128, row 13) at Commonwealth Stadium.

This homecoming even included a ton of family members at his introductory press conference in December. However, the job quickly takes over. After his double-dip during the College Football Playoff was over, Stein has been all in on building this current roster, recruiting high school prospects, and working with his current team during spring practice. There likely has been no time to reminisce or bask in the moment. A lifelong dream has been accomplished. Yet, emotions typically find a way to come out. Stein was hit right in the feels after warmups when he was set to lead his team out of the tunnel for the first time. Some sounds from the past certainly hammered the nostalgia button.

“Yeah, it was just a wave. You know, I wasn’t expecting that. You know? I’ve never ran out that tunnel like that,” Stein said about the pregame on Saturday. “So that was really cool and unique. And just when the fight song plays, it really just…it got me emotional.”

“Just a really cool moment for me.”

Stein expanded on that experience in a postgame show with UK Sports Network. Kentucky’s head coach admitted to getting “really teary eyed” as the team came out of the tunnel and the fight song played. The Wildcats hired one of the best offensive coordinators in the sport with a superb QB acumen to be the new leader. But they also brought back home a former fan who has had many emotional Saturdays in UK’s stadium where some core memories were likely formed.

Saturday was a real homecoming.