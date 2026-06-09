Will Stein told Matt Ponatoski he'd be 'stupid' to pass on MLB if he gets lucrative offer: 'We’re all on good terms'

Kentucky four-star quarterback signee Matt Ponatoski wants to clear the air about some of his recent comments taking off about his preference for baseball over football, along with the reason he’s not in Lexington with his teammates for the start of summer workouts.

The dual-sport UK signee told Over-Slot’s Joe Doyle over the weekend that “option 1A is to go be a draft pick (in the MLB)” and he “(wants) to be a professional baseball player as fast as possible.”

“That’s where my heart’s been and where it’s always been,” he said.

Sounds like reason to panic for Will Stein and company, right? Not exactly. In fact, Ponatoski told Rivals’ Greg Smith in a follow-up conversation that his future college football coach is the one telling him to pursue his baseball dreams — assuming it all makes sense once he’s taken in the 2026 MLB Draft, which runs from July 11-13.

If the four-star gunslinger is a top pick and the guaranteed money is too good to pass up after hearing his name called, Stein has told his quarterback signee all along to take it.

“Coach Stein told me if you get the number you want in baseball and you don’t go, you’re stupid,” he told Rivals. “It would be stupid not to go for the number I want to go for. He’s fully supportive of that and it really hasn’t changed throughout the spring.”

As for missing summer workouts in Lexington, that’s not a new development for Stein or Kentucky, either. There is a reason for it: Ponatoski is getting ready to compete in the state baseball tournament with Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller. He can’t be on campus because he’s trying to win a championship ring.

“I think where everybody kind of gets lost in this is, I’m still playing for a state championship in baseball,” Ponatoski continued. “So, I can’t report while I’m still going to high school baseball events and playing high school baseball. If I wasn’t in the high school tournament right now, I would be at the University of Kentucky practicing with them while I waited on the (MLB) Draft.”

And if it makes Big Blue Nation feel better about it all, he’s actually getting some football reps in before his focus shifts to baseball in Moeller’s championship push this week with the 2026 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament running from June 11-14 in Akron.

Still slinging the rock like a future Wildcat, if you ask me.

Big Blue Nation can take a deep breath. @mattponatoski was getting some reps in this afternoon with what appears to be a prolate spheroid-like ball before his final state championship baseball practice here in Cincinnati. The Moeller Baseball team departs for Akron, Ohio tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/mNz7CN7aqu — 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗻 (@BigMoBarrett) June 9, 2026

That’s his first order of business, then the MLB Draft next month. From there, a final decision on his future playing football or baseball.

He’ll either be in Lexington preparing for life as a Wildcat or starting his professional baseball career — two possibilities Stein and the Kentucky staff are monitoring well.

“They’re all aware of that and we talked about it last week,” he said. “We’re all on good terms and nothing’s really wrong.”

We’re certainly not in the clear, but no reason to panic quite yet, folks.

Read the rest of Matt Ponatoski’s interview with Rivals’ Greg Smith HERE.