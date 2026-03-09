Stein Unfazed by Difficult Schedule: "If you're scared, go to church."

Will Stein is not cruising on easy street during his first year as a college football head coach. Kentucky plays in the SEC and typically has one of the 10 most difficult schedules in the country. That’s once again the case in 2026.

This fall will be the first in which every SEC team plays nine conference games, plus an additional opponent from another Power Conference. Prognosticators have already pegged Kentucky’s schedule as one of the most 10 difficult in college football, with road trips to Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, while also hosting Alabama, LSU, and Louisville.

On Monday’s edition of Kentucky Sports Radio, Matt Jones described it as one of the hardest schedules he’s ever seen. Before he could even get to the question, Stein interrupted the KSR host with a “Let’s go!”

“Quit being scared, Matt. If you’re scared, go to church, bro. Come on,” Stein said. “What are we supposed to do? You want me to call schools and say, ‘Hey, can you please not play us? I’m so scared.’ Golly, man. I signed up for it. This is the SEC.”

Stein described the SEC as an “any given Saturday” league. After all, he watched “the freaking Wildcats” nearly take down Texas and Ole Miss a year ago. Playing in the SEC is challenging, but it’s exciting, and Kentucky has proven in the past that the program can navigate the turbulent waters.

“I just think about when we had Will Levis and Liam Coen calling plays, we won 10 freaking games on a tough schedule. Like, we got to score points, right? We have to score. We have to stop people when it matters. That’s not just true for Kentucky. It’s true for everybody, you know?

“I mean, shoot. You can say all these teams are assembled. Well, everybody’s got players. We have the starting left tackle from Tennessee playing for us right now. Think about that. We got a guy who played at Ohio State, playing left guard. The starting center for Baylor is playing for us. We have good players and we have good coaches. So cut it loose, man. Don’t be scared. Cut it loose. Whatever happens, happens. I’m not being scared.”

Valuing Process Over Results: “Cut it Loose”

Sometimes, “whatever happens” will not be good. Stein isn’t scared of the competition, but that competition may kick him in the teeth. He just experienced that firsthand in Atlanta.

“We have a process. I love going through that process throughout the week. We’re doing it right now. And when you have a great process, do the results always happen the way that you want it? No, that’s football,” Stein said.

“Even at Oregon, we had the most elite process that I’ve been a part of, that I’m building here, and we got our asses kicked in the (CFP) semifinal. That doesn’t mean we were a bad team. That means that we had a bad result. We didn’t play well. So it’s up to us to create competition, real competition in practice. Practice has to be hard. Football is a tough freaking game. It’s hard to win… There’s no guarantees in football at all. All I know is hard work, building a roster, and then going out and cutting it loose, and not being afraid to fail. Just go cut it freaking loose.”

9/05: Youngstown State

9/12: Alabama

9/19: at Texas A&M

09/26: South Alabama

10/3: at South Carolina

10/10: LSU

10/17: at Oklahoma

10:24: Vanderbilt

10/31: BYE

11/7: at Tennessee

11/14: Florida

11/21: at Missouri

11/28: Louisville

