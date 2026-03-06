Stein Using Spring Practice to Adapt Kentucky Scheme

Kentucky football spring practice kicks off Tuesday. After six weeks of winter workouts, Will Stein is excited to see what his team can accomplish once they put the pads on and roll through practices.

“It’s really exciting for our players, for our coaches, for everybody in this building, just to really put the pads on and to see that all their hard work throughout Phase One of the offseason — which is winter strength and conditioning — pay off, and just watch them play some football,” Stein told Maggie Davis on BBN Tonight.

“I think that’s going to be fun for us as a staff to get the essence of what we want to do schematically, but then put the ball down and play ball.”

So what exactly will Kentucky do schematically? We’ve heard great things about Stein’s offense, but the picture is not entirely clear for fans. That’s because it’s still not clear for the coaches. Kentucky will run a pro-style offense, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.

“I think that’s our job is to find out this spring, over the summer, and even into fall camp, find out what we’re really good at,” offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich told KSR earlier this week. “What are our strengths to this offensive line? What are some strengths to what our quarterback, running backs, tight ends, and receivers do? What do we do together as a unit that’s really good? Then we continue to mold and morph this offense into what we’re all gonna be really happy to see as Kentucky fans on Saturdays.”

It does not just apply to the offense. Will Stein wants the Kentucky football team to be adaptable on both sides of the line of scrimmage. If an impact player suffers an injury, they must be able to adjust at a moment’s notice. Over the next two months, the Kentucky football coaching staff is going to throw a lot at the players to find what makes them tick.

“We’re always evolving, like we’re always extremely adaptable; talk about the growth mindset. You get the players here, you have the essence of what you want to do on offense, defense, and special teams, kind of those core nucleus plays or schemes, whether that be like an inside zone on offense or quarters coverage on defense,” said Stein.

“You have what you want to do, but then you always morph it, always. And not just today, not just tomorrow, but even maybe week five of the season, when you might have something you didn’t expect to happen that does. It might set a guy out for a game or not, and then you have to adjust the scheme. But that’s why we put a lot on these guys early. It’s kind of a whole part, whole mentality in terms of how we teach it. It’s always adapting. It’s always changing. That doesn’t mean that one day we’re going to run the triple option, but we’re just going to fit our schemes within the personnel that we have.”