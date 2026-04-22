Will Stein wants to be in Lexington for a really long time

Energy is oozing out of the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Will Stein has been a lightning rod, in all of the right ways, for the Kentucky football program.

The enthusiasm is infectious, and that youthful exuberance isn’t just because of his age. The youngest coach in the SEC is getting his first opportunity as a head coach for the team he grew up cheering for. It’s an opportunity that punched him in the emotional gut ahead of last Saturday’s spring game. He’s not taking a moment for granted.

That is why he is pouring so much energy, not only into his team, but also on the recruiting trail. This morning, the Wildcats just picked up their 11th commitment in the 2027 recruiting class to move up to No. 18 in the national rankings. He’s active on the recruiting trail because that’s what it takes to win, and that’s exactly what he plans to do at Kentucky for a long time.

“I’m a better head coach when we got better players. And so that’s why we recruit this way. That’s why we have energy,” he told Matt Jones on Wednesday’s Kentucky Sports Radio.

“I want to stay in Lexington for a really long time. And if I don’t go get great players, shoot, you’re gonna be talking trash about me and deservedly so. How do you win? Get great players. That’s I am enthusiastic about it.”

The enthusiasm and energy were evident throughout spring practice. Players and coaches had eye-opening responses when discussing the pace of play. It did not go unnoticed by bystanders either.

That energy starts on the practice field so that it can be carried over into the games on Saturdays. He is excited to get to the fall to show Kentucky football fans a product worth being proud of. Stein knows that BBN will be ready to match that energy at Kroger Field.

“Kroger Field needs to be, like it has been, a home-field advantage. I want people hating to come to Kroger Field that are away fans, that are away teams. I want it to be freaking lively, and it will be, I know it will be,” said Stein. “I’m excited. It’s going to be awesome.”

There are only 136 days until the Will Stein era of Kentucky football begins at Kroger Field. Buckle up.

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