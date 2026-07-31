Will Stein went to Cincinnati to throw out the first pitch for the Reds and hang out with Josh Kattus

It was a busy summer Thursday for the new Kentucky head football coach. Will Stein was in Cincinnati for the day to make a couple of pit stops.

First, he checked out the Bengals’ training camp, where he met up with a talented former Wildcat tight end, Josh Kattus. The Archbishop Moeller (OH) product was signed by the franchise as an undrafted free agent in May after wrapping up his four-year career at Kentucky. Now, he’s fighting for a roster spot in the NFL. I’m sure Stein gave him some good pointers.

From there, Stein didn’t have to travel far, heading over to Great American Ball Park to throw out the first pitch for the Reds’ divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make it even cooler, Stein’s toss went to Collin Cowgill, who is currently the Reds’ first base coach but is also a native of Lexington and a former All-American for Kentucky baseball in the mid-2000s.

It was a solid throw from Stein, too.

At the Reds game tonight and to my surprise Will Stein tosses out the first pitch to Cincy first base coach and former Wildcat great Colin Cowgill! A Trinity-Henry Clay battery at GABP! pic.twitter.com/9QMl93Yt0c — Dan Rieffer (@drieffer) July 30, 2026

Not a bad way to spend a day away from Lexington, eh?