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Will Stein went to Cincinnati to throw out the first pitch for the Reds and hang out with Josh Kattus

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
1h

It was a busy summer Thursday for the new Kentucky head football coach. Will Stein was in Cincinnati for the day to make a couple of pit stops.

First, he checked out the Bengals’ training camp, where he met up with a talented former Wildcat tight end, Josh Kattus. The Archbishop Moeller (OH) product was signed by the franchise as an undrafted free agent in May after wrapping up his four-year career at Kentucky. Now, he’s fighting for a roster spot in the NFL. I’m sure Stein gave him some good pointers.

via Instagram: @ukfootball

From there, Stein didn’t have to travel far, heading over to Great American Ball Park to throw out the first pitch for the Reds’ divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make it even cooler, Stein’s toss went to Collin Cowgill, who is currently the Reds’ first base coach but is also a native of Lexington and a former All-American for Kentucky baseball in the mid-2000s.

It was a solid throw from Stein, too.

Not a bad way to spend a day away from Lexington, eh?

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2026-07-30
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