Will Stein would not be at Kentucky if he didn't think Cats could compete: 'I would have kept my butt out West'

New UK AD and Champions Blue CEO J Batt turned heads when he bluntly stated he would not have left Michigan State for the same role at Kentucky if he didn’t believe the football program could win at the highest level both in the SEC and nationally.

At the time, he added that Will Stein shared his vision of excellence, with the first-year coach likely turning down the job offer following Mark Stoops’ departure if he felt differently.

“I think I’m going to answer that emphatically yes,” Batt told KSR last week. “And frankly, I wouldn’t be here and neither would Will Stein if that wasn’t the answer.”

Stein’s take? He’s on the page with his new AD, confirming Batt’s words nearly verbatim.

During his KSR appearance at UK Media Day, the former Oregon offensive coordinator made it clear that he had a good thing rolling in Eugene, scoring a ton of points and leading one of the most dangerous offenses in the country to the College Football Playoff. He certainly didn’t have to leave — if it wasn’t now, the big-time job offers were coming soon.

But he wanted to be in Lexington because he could make it a big-time offer with where he saw this program going under his leadership. Stoops undoubtedly raised the floor at Kentucky and what should be expected at the bare minimum — no more counting down the days to basketball season, just happy to make a bowl.

It’s okay to dream big here. Now, Stein wants to turn those dreams into a reality.

“I wouldn’t have came here. I said this to you guys before, but I promise you, I would have kept my butt out West to coach (quarterback) Dante (Moore), and stayed out there,” Stein said. “I am convicted that we can do great things here. It does take structure, it takes a top-down approach. Alignment is a word that is, I think, thrown around college athletics, but it is true.

“If you can be aligned top-down with your president, your AD, all of your donors, your coaches, you can do some really cool things. I mean, it’s not just Indiana. Look what Clark Lea’s done at Vanderbilt, in this league.”

Stein dug deeper on Lea’s comments at SEC Media Days, where he said the Commodores’ 10-win season was not a destination, but one step of many to come as the program looks to become a staple atop the league standings.

If you think you’ve accomplished something with one successful year, you’ll never have staying power. What’s next is just as important as earning a bid to the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve following a two-loss regular season. That’s the culture Stein wants to build in Lexington — with his own spin, and, obviously, greater success.

“I mean, and I love what (Coach Lea) said too,” he continued. “Like last year was just another building block for him, meaning he is convicted that this isn’t just a flash in the pan, either. You have to be structurally set up to be successful, but it also takes recruiting great players, a great scheme, great coaches. It takes a lot.”

He feels he has the scheme and coaches taken care of, and up to this point, the recruiting has been there, too. Kentucky loaded up in the portal this past cycle, and the Wildcats currently have a top-25 class in 2027 without playing a snap in the new era.

But a lot can change once those fall Saturdays roll around, Stein says. Talking only gets you so far. Now, it’s on this group to put a winning product on the field and show those targets why Lexington will be home when it comes time to put pen to paper, both now and in future classes.

“The biggest way to sign recruits is to win football games. It just is,” Stein told KSR. “You can sell a vision, you can sell all this stuff, but it’s ultimately like, ‘What are you doing for for me now, Coach?’ You know? It’s about going out there and improving every single Saturday to where these guys that are looking at their program that they’re going to join, that they know that what Coach Stein, what Coach (Jay) Bateman, (Joe) Sloan, (Parker) Fleming, all these coaches have been telling us, it is actually happening.

“The best way to sign players is to go out there and perform on Saturdays.”

Stein does not have any interest in being a one-hit wonder in Lexington. He wants Kentucky to become a year-by-year juggernaut in the SEC.