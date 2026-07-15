Willie Cauley-Stein is calling it a career after one last ride with La Familia: 'I got everything I could get out of (basketball).'

Former Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein is retiring from basketball, ending a career that saw him skyrocket to blue-blood status as a late-blooming high school recruit, become an All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in college and earn $26 million over the course of his seven-year NBA career. After two additional seasons playing overseas and three summers with La Familia and The Basketball Tournament, the 7-footer who once played football and made sidewalk art as a Wildcat, beyond the countless memories on the hardwood Big Blue Nation will forever cherish, is ready to turn the page and begin the next chapter of his life at 32.

“I think just like — not being on an active roster is just the hardest thing, staying in shape,” Cauley-Stein told KSR. “To take two months and just hurry up and get in shape every year, it’s just hard. I don’t want to do it.”

First, though, he’s got business to take care of with La Familia, competing in TBT and playing in front of BBN one final time before hanging up the sneakers for good.

It’ll start with a best-of-three series vs. The Ville — Louisville’s alumni team, led by the likes of Russ Smith and Montrezl Harrell — followed by a three-round single-elimination tournament with $2 million on the line.

He’s coming for that cash, staying for the competition and nostalgia after three fun summers with La Familia, back home in Lexington around the Kentucky diehards. It’s right where he belongs.

“Some money,” Cauley-Stein joked of what he hopes to get out of his last basketball event before retirement. “Nah, man — just another chance to come out here and lace them up in front of the fans, get to be around here for a little bit. Hopefully, we’re there for the long haul, so we can stay around for a few weeks. Man, just competing and being in that realm and environment.”

The two-time SEC All-Defensive Team member said the NBA was ‘cool,’ but college was ‘a whole different experience’ — and the peak of his time as a basketball player.

That was when he was hungry and desperate to make it, before NIL took over the college game and turned it all into a business. He did it for the love of the game back then and earned his way into top-10 status in the 2015 NBA Draft after winning 78 games with two Final Fours wearing Kentucky across his chest.

“When you’re playing for your community, your school, there’s a lot of pride in it,” he continued. “We wasn’t getting paid then, so you’re playing to try to get to that next level to secure yourself for life. It’s just a different type of hunger before you go to the league and play professionally and start losing the edge of, like, ‘Damn, what made you want to play in the first place? What made you want to do this in the first place?’

“Once you get that, you’re kind of like, ‘Man, what’s next? What is the next thing that can get you somewhere?’ That’s kind of how it played out.”

He’s become an avid golfer since calling it a career in basketball outside of TBT, a passion that started during his time at Kentucky. Cauley-Stein explained that his friend’s mother was a mental coach and compared swinging a club to shooting free throws — all of it is between the ears.

When he checked into a 65-day rehabilitation center back in 2021 after a mental health spiral pushed him toward pills — thought to be Percocet, but later revealed to be laced with fentanyl — the facility had a putting green, where he spent the majority of his time.

“I was locked in,” he said. “… I just needed something to pour into, something to grind with a daily routine.”

That mental battle a half-decade ago transitioned into a more welcomed one with golf, one he’s happy to carry with him every day on the course.

“(It’s) me versus me,” he said, adding, “I’m competing against me and nobody else.”

It’s also his post-playing career, starting a golf clothing brand called Amor De Golf, selling hats, t-shirts and hand-engraved putters. He’s also a golf content creator and hosts tournaments in his own unique Willie Cauley-Stein way.

That’s part of his retirement decision, too. Knowing how much golf means to him and his life, he can’t really afford an injury that could take him away from his new sport. Basketball has been good to him, obviously, but now he wants to see where this could take him.

“Man, I don’t want to get petty hurt on something and not be able to swing my golf clubs,” he said. “I mean, that’s how I’m living these days, just playing golf and doing golf content. It just be on my mind, tweaking something or doing some dumb thing, and being out for a while, way longer than I need to be.”

Cauley-Stein has said the past couple of summers that his long-term goal is to move his wife and kids to Lexington as a long-term Kentuckian. That remains the plan, telling KSR that November is the target for a permanent setup in the Bluegrass State.

It was where he felt his peace in basketball, and it’s where he feels most comfortable after the chaos of life as a professional, an area to raise a family. When you factor in the business and networking opportunities with his brand while surrounded by loved ones and the most passionate fanbase in college basketball, it’s a no-brainer for him.

“The support — all my friends are out here, job opportunities are out here,” he said. “It’s probably endless. It just goes back to whatever it is that you’re trying to do, and you’re a player here, and you showed love, they’re gonna show love back to you. Part of my whole (golf) brand, Amor De Golf, is love is golf, but it’s really love of life. This was one of those spots that really gave me that.

“Anytime I come here, I just feel like I’m getting better. Every time I come here, there’s something good happening, or it leads me to an opportunity to get to another realm with the brand. There’s just always something cooking.”

That’s what’s next, though. What’s now is finishing his basketball career with a bang in TBT, beating The Ville in front of the fans who first gave him purpose.

He knows nothing he does over the next few weeks will change his legacy in the sport or the accolades he piled up, obviously, but Cauley-Stein wants it to be a reminder of those good ol’ days before he officially closes the book.

“Just competing, just being one of them guys you said, ‘When he stepped out there, he competed and had fun with it,'” he said. “I got everything that I could get out of it.”

No harm in adding one final trophy to the case.