Willie Rodriguez Hauled in IMPRESSIVE Touchdowns in Kentucky's Spring Scrimmage

We are in the meat and potatoes portion of spring practice. Will Stein injected some energy into the event with a scrimmage at Kroger Field on Saturday. Even though Big Blue Nation could not watch the 30 snaps of tackle football, a wise man would have bet on Willie Rodriguez to make at least one impressive play. He made at least two.

The Kentucky tight end has been a standout throughout Stein’s first few months on campus. Quarterback Kenny Minchey quickly cultivated a relationship with Rodriguez, and it’s paying off.

“He is definitely one of our go-to guys. I mean, if we’re not feeding him the rock daily, shame on us,” Stein said on Saturday afternoon.

The Kentucky head coach said Rodriguez made a few impressive plays. Now, we actually get to see them. The first touchdown reception of the scrimmage was your stand catch-and-throw in the back of the end zone. There was nothing standard about his second score, the final play of this highlight package.

Back in Kroger Field 😼🏟️ pic.twitter.com/IiJz9Hb787 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 7, 2026

Rodriguez wasn’t the only guy we saw making plays in the 46-second clip. Wide receiver DJ Miller made a nice double-move to get open in the corner of the end zone. We also saw safety Martels Carter tote the rock at running back for the first time.

It wasn’t all about the offense. Stein noted that the defense put some pressure on the offense. Middle linebacker Bo Barnes laid the wood and Hasaan Sykes, a Western Carolina transfer cornerback, picked off a pass and returned it to the house.

Big Blue Nation will get a chance to see this Kentucky football team in action when spring practice reaches a crescendo for next Saturday’s Blue-White Game. Admission for the 11 a.m. exhibition at Kroger Field is free, but you need to secure your tickets in advance.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus right now during the SPRING SALE. You’ll get insider scoop on Will Stein’s squad, Mark Pope’s roster-build in the transfer portal, and much more. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.