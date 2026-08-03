‘A Special Football Player’: Kentucky Coaches Expect Big Year From Willie Rodriguez

It’s August, which means it’s time to once again ask, “Is this the year Kentucky throws to the tight ends?” Will Stein has answered that question many times since taking the job in December, insisting that tight ends are an integral part of his offense, and specifically, that Willie Rodriguez will be a priority. After spending more time around Rodriguez this summer, Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is convinced that the 6’4″, 249 lbs. junior from Northern Kentucky is primed for a breakout season.

“I think Willie’s a special football player,” Sloan said when asked about Rodriguez at Media Day. “One, when you look at him, he’s a really well-built guy, right? And a lot of times, for a guy his size and as muscular as he is, you get some tightness. He’s an extremely smooth athlete for the way that he looks, both upper body and lower body. I think he’s got speed. I think he has explosion and out of breaks, and then he fights for the football when it’s in the air.

“But then he also is able to have versatility because I think he understands defenses and how to get open in zone coverage, how to use leverage and man, and then he adds to things in the blocking game, right?”

Last season, Rodriguez totaled 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown. His best game was against Vanderbilt, when he caught a career-high six passes for 78 yards, the most receptions for a Kentucky tight end since CJ Conrad in 2015. Against South Carolina, Rodriguez hauled in a career-long catch of 53 yards. Now, he’s playing in a new system, with an offensive line that is considered one of the best in the country, with one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal under center.

Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman believes the sky’s the limit for Rodriguez, mentioning Sloan’s experience coaching Mason Taylor, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Jets; Bauer Sharp, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and Trey’Dez Green, who is still at LSU and just earned Preseason All-SEC First Team honors.

“Willie Rodriguez is a tremendous player,” Bateman said. “Joe does a tremendous job with the tight ends. He’s had some really good ones, right? Like those two kids he had at LSU will be two of the best ones in the NFL, so I think Willie’s in that same vein of, they can flex him out and use him as a receiver, and then he’s also a physical enough kid to go in and block people.”

Of course, Rodriguez isn’t alone in the tight end room. Mikkel Skinner was a four-star recruit who redshirted last season. Elijah Brown brings experience, transferring to Kentucky after stops at UCF, FAU and Alabama. After three seasons at Illinois, Henry Boyer transferred to Kentucky and played 240 snaps last season. Bateman said that Rodriguez and Boyer’s size and physicality will keep defenses guessing.

“It really gives you a problem when you’ve got him and [Henry Boyer] on their field because they can really get into some run sets where you really got to try to outnumber the run, and you do that, and all of a sudden now he’s on a linebacker that’s not real good. So he’s a tremendous player. I knew he was a good player seeing him on film, you know, like crossovers and talking to other people about him. But yeah, really impressed with how he works. He’s a tremendous player, man. We’re really glad we got him.”

Josh Kattus was the leader of Kentucky’s tight end room throughout his career. Now that Kattus is off playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, the room belongs to Rodriguez, who accompanied Stein, Ty Bryant, and Kenny Minchey to SEC Media Days in Tampa last month. Sloan thinks Rodriguez is more than ready for the spotlight.

“Obviously, we’ve talked a ton about him this offseason, I think because he’s extremely talented, plus, the way he attacks things, right? The way he comes in every day to work, right? He’s a pro in that way. So obviously, there’s always a lot of talk about Willie, but I’m excited for him to now have a great August leading into fall and go out there and do this. You know, show on Saturdays what we continually see day to day.”

“He can do it all,” Stein said of Rodriguez at SEC Media Days. “I mean, he can block. He can stretch the field vertically. He’s really good, ball-in-hand. He’s got excellent strength, great hands. He’s as good as anyone that I’ve been around over the last three, four years, and that includes a second-round pick [Terrance Ferguson], a first-round pick [Kenyon Sadiq] and probably another first-round pick [Jamari Johnson] at Oregon. So, I’m really excited about where he’s developed himself over the last six, seven months, and he’s going to continue to improve over the season.”

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