Will Stein continues to praise 'NFL player' Willie Rodriguez

Willie Rodriguez might just be the most popular player on the 2026 Kentucky football team. The Covington (Ky.) Catholic product is one of the few starters from last season returning. Rodriguez is a key piece on this football team but he also plays Big Blue Nation’s favorite position. The fan base wants to see No. 81 get the football. The head coach agrees with the vocal majority.

Kentucky’s TE1 ended a strong spring with an impressive spring game. Rodriguez recorded a reception quickly on the first drive and then caught a pass from Kenny Minchey down the seam in the second quarter for an explosive play that helped set up a field goal on a two-minute drive. All signs point to the tight end becoming a focal part of this passing game.

Head coach Will Stein has gushed about Rodriguez throughout spring practice. That praise continued after the spring game on Saturday.

“The guy’s an NFL player. There’s no doubt about it. He’s got the size, he’s got the speed. I think he’s really worked just on his ability to catch the football consistently. He’s a guy that looks like has been in the system now for a long time,” Stein explained. “He learns the system really well. He can play in line, off the ball. He can flex out, he can be the number one receiver out on the perimeter. He can match up against backers and safeties on the inside. So, said it in here before, if we don’t find a way to get him the ball then we are screwed up. He’s a really, really good player.”

Rodriguez is a sophomore season where he produced 23 receptions for 310 yards. The tight end has played 600-plus snaps over his first two years on campus and has become a reliable target with zero career drops. Rodriguez has shown the foot speed to stretch the seam and produced glimpses of being a reliable red zone target. That was all on display at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Both Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan included high tight end usage in their offenses at Oregon and LSU last season. Kenyon Sadiq (51 receptions, 560 yards, 8 touchdowns), Jamari Johnson (32 receptions, 510 yards, 3 touchdowns), and Trey’Dez Green (33 receptions, 433 yards, 7 touchdowns) all had big years in the offense that Kentucky is running now. Kentucky’s offensive braintrust seems to believe Rodriguez can put up similar numbers.

Kentucky fans could just get their wish in 2026. The ball could be force-fed to the tight end.