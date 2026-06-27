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With WR Tyler Fryman on board, Kentucky's 2027 recruiting class is nearing completion

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
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Will Stein is introduced as the new head football coach of the University of Kentucky on December 3, 2025 at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Will Stein landed two more four-stars to Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class this week, but he might be done adding new commits for a while.

The Wildcats were able to bring in four-star LB Sean Fox on Thursday and four-star WR Tyler Fryman on Friday, putting Kentucky at 25 commits this cycle. Rivals ranks this group 22nd nationally and ninth in the SEC. There are seven total four-stars in the fold. Six players are from the Bluegrass State, and six more are from across the state line in Ohio. Stein and his staff have done a great job of identifying and locking down talent in the area while also dipping into states such as Arkansas (1), Indiana (1), New Jersey (1), Georgia (1), Tennessee (1), Alabama (2), North Carolina (2), and Florida (3).

The headliner of this cycle’s group is four-star QB Jake Nawrot, who will continue to battle for a fifth star until the time the rankings are finished. He’s currently listed at No. 56 in the country by the Rivals Industry Ranking and is coming off impressive performances at national camps. He’ll have a star pass-catcher to connect with in Fryman, while top offensive tackle Dominic Black (No. 223 overall) will help protect him in the backfield. Black is one of five 2027 offensive line commits for the Wildcats.

At this stage, there aren’t many remaining targets on Kentucky’s Big Board, especially after a pair of four-star offensive linemen — Caden Moss (Ohio State) and Antonio Berry (Ole Miss) — went elsewhere with their announcements this week. The new NIL/transfer portal era has accelerated recruiting timelines; top high school prospects are looking to lock down their spots sooner rather than later. There won’t be the usual July 4 commitment wave this year. That doesn’t mean Kentucky is entirely done recruiting, though.

Stein and Co. will first have to continue recruiting the committed players between now and signing day in the winter. But they’ll also continue pursuing top talent committed elsewhere. UK will look to turn the likes of five-star TE Seneca Driver (Oklahoma) and four-star WR Ja’Hyde Brown (Louisville) into flip candidates down the road.

But for now, Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class — barring a sudden surprise — is all but wrapped up for the time being. For a guy who has yet to coach a game at Kroger Field, Stein is off to a great start on the trail. Just wait until he starts to rack up points and upset wins.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 481 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) CantonHigh 3-star (No. 494 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 508 overall)
Jaylen MercerDL (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 525
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 527 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 639 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 666 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 672 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 696 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 723 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 731 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 747 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 928 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 934 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 941 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,018 overall)

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2026-06-27
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