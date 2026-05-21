WWE's Danhausen releases Kentucky 'Cathausen' shirt

The worlds of WWE and the Kentucky Wildcats have once again collided.

Danhausen, one of the most popular WWE wrestlers at the moment amongst fans, has released a Kentucky Wildcats — or, “Cathausen” — themed shirt in honor of Smackdown coming to Rupp Arena on Friday. You can purchase the shirt here. UK Athletics originally announced a “very nice, very evil” collab on Wednesday, and the shirt dropped on Thursday.

If you’re going to Smackdown, what better to wear than a Danhausen Kentucky shirt?

The shirt features Danhausen and the Kentucky mascot doing Danhausen’s signature gesture and reads “Cathausen” across the top. This isn’t the first time WWE and Kentucky have come out with merchandise together. In fact, WWE even went as far as to make a Kentucky Wildcats themed championship title belt a couple of years ago.

With WWE recently striking a deal with ESPN to stream their premium live events (WrestleMania, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, etc.), numerous WWE wrestlers have been dipping their toes into the sports world as of late, and Danhausen is certainly among that group. Part of his gimmick as a wrestler is to “curse” people, giving them bad luck until he lifts the curse. Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA Today, and fittingly, the Cavs lost in overtime later that night against the New York Knicks.

The Danhausen curse is real, but thankfully, he appears to be on Kentucky’s side. Now, if he could just lift that Final Four curse looming over the basketball program…