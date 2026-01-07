UAB WR transfer Xavier Daisy commits to Kentucky
Head on a swivel season rolls on as we’ve entered Day 6 of the transfer portal window. We did not have to wait long for the commitment wave to begin. The Wildcats are finally on the board at wide receiver.
UAB transfer Xavier Daisy announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday morning. This came on the same day that Daisy announced that he was leaving the American Conference program for the portal.
Xavier Daisy was a class of 2024 recruit who spent two seasons at UAB playing for head coach Trent Dilfer. The 6-foot-3 receiver will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026. As a true freshman, Daisy played in 10 games and made one start. The wideout saw an increased role as a sophomore when he recorded 18 receptions for 177 yards.
The Greater Atlanta native is the second skill talent transfer to commit to the Cats this transfer portal cycle. Some more are on the way.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Transfer Portal Big Board
Where UK stands with top targets
- 2Hot
Stein Finds his QB
Kentucky Flips Kenny Minchey
- 3New
Alabama OL
transfer to UK
- 4
10 Portal Commits
4 on Tuesday
- 5
4-star flip!
'26 safety Andre Clarke to Kentucky
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky Free Agency Additions
We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 12 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.
- QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame
- IOL Coleton Price, Baylor
- LB Tavion Wallace, Arkansas
- DT Ahmad Breaux, LSU
- EDGE Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb
- CB Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina
- DB Aaron Gates, Florida
- IOL Max Anderson, Tennessee
- RB Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma
- DT Jamarrion Harkless, Purdue
- OL Olaus Alinen, Alabama
- WR Xavier Daisy, UAB
Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard