UAB WR transfer Xavier Daisy commits to Kentucky

Head on a swivel season rolls on as we’ve entered Day 6 of the transfer portal window. We did not have to wait long for the commitment wave to begin. The Wildcats are finally on the board at wide receiver.

UAB transfer Xavier Daisy announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday morning. This came on the same day that Daisy announced that he was leaving the American Conference program for the portal.

Xavier Daisy was a class of 2024 recruit who spent two seasons at UAB playing for head coach Trent Dilfer. The 6-foot-3 receiver will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026. As a true freshman, Daisy played in 10 games and made one start. The wideout saw an increased role as a sophomore when he recorded 18 receptions for 177 yards.

The Greater Atlanta native is the second skill talent transfer to commit to the Cats this transfer portal cycle. Some more are on the way.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 12 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.

