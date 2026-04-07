Yaxel Lendeborg pointed to “the Anthony Davis game” after winning it all

Michigan won the national championship Monday night without much from its star player, Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg, who suffered a low-grade left MCL sprain and a left ankle sprain in the first half of the semifinal game vs Arizona, managed to play 36 minutes in the Wolverines’ 69-63 win over UConn. However, he wasn’t at his best in the title game.

And he owned it.

At halftime, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson tracked Lendeborg down for a courtside interview after the First Team All-American went 1-for-5 from the field without a rebound, playing all 20 minutes in the first half.

Lendeborg told her, “I feel awful. I feel super weak right now. I can’t make anything. I’m trying to push through, obviously, because it’s the championship game and all that. I’m missing plays that I don’t usually miss. I’ve had many opportunities to take advantage of a smaller player, and couldn’t do it… I played really soft that first half.”

"I feel awful. I feel super weak right now… I'm missing plays that I don't usually miss."@umichbball's Yaxel Lendeborg wasn't pleased with his first-half effort | 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/5vDsUln11g — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 7, 2026

Lendeborg couldn’t get going offensively in the second half either, finishing 4-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three after hitting 14 of 25 from deep in his first five tournament games.

Still, Lendeborg played 36 minutes, more than anyone else on his team, even the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, point guard Elliot Cadeau.

After the game, Lendeborg shared that an assistant coach referenced Anthony Davis in trying to get Lendeborg to impact the game in other ways.

“The Anthony Davis game”

It’s been 14 years since Kentucky’s last NCAA championship, but many fans still remember Anthony Davis “taking the fifth most shots” for the Wildcats. John Calipari loved that line.

Just like Lendeborg this year, David couldn’t buy a bucket against Kansas in 2012, so Davis did everything else to help the Wildcats finish the job. He tallied 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and three steals in New Orleans, while going 1-for-10 from the field.

Lendeborg didn’t match Davis’ stat line, but he used that memory as fuel to keep fighting. Lendeborg revealed after the game that Michigan assistant coach Justin Joyner told him to channel his inner-A.D. to help the Wolverines.

“Coach Joyner also came to me and talked to me about the Anthony Davis game, where he was having a bad game, and he found a way to impact the team,” Lendeborg said after Michigan’s celebration. “So I decided to find a way to do something to help the team out, and eventually it started working out.”

14 years later, Anthony Davis is still impacting title games.