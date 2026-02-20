You can now play as Otega Oweh and Tonie Morgan in NBA 2K26
Do you want to virtually dunk on LeBron’s face as Otega Oweh or hit a stepback three at the buzzer as Tonie Morgan? Relive the glory days of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or De’Aaron Fox rocking Kentucky blue? It’s all possible as these words are being typed — just load up NBA 2K26 and see for yourself, thanks to the debut of Season 5 on Friday.
You already knew the University of Kentucky was one of 16 schools featured in the popular video game series, thanks to the 2K Scan Truck showing up in Lexington for the men’s and women’s teams back in November, but today is the day it actually became a virtual reality. The Wildcats join UCLA, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Florida, UNC, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State and UConn as programs added to MyCareer and MyTeam game modes.
We have our first look at Oweh and Morgan suiting up, thanks to a clip shared by UK Athletics — first by 2K just a couple of days ago — plus Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox back in their old uniforms.
You can get shots up with both Oweh and Morgan at Rupp Arena and Historic Memorial Coliseum, every detail nailed down to perfection, including Cawood’s Court, the state outline, and both home and away jerseys.
Take a look:
Want to use your own created players? They can look the part with the new Kentucky apparel collection, too, with legendary Wildcat jerseys available for sale with VC, including the likes of Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Herro, Reed Sheppard, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Cason Wallace, Rob Dillingham, Julius Randle — plus Oweh, Morgan and Gilgeous-Alexander.
Top 10
- 1New
Staff Predictions
for UK at Auburn
- 2
Road Dog
Cats open as underdog at Auburn
- 3Hot
Know Your WAB
A ranking that could help UK on Selection Sunday.
- 4Trending
SEC Tourney Projection
Latest on UK's projected path
- 5Hot
JQ, Kam Williams
Updates from Pope
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
If you don’t want a jersey, there are all of the t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts and pants you could ever need, available for anywhere between 6K-20K VC.
Again, this is just the first part of the complete rollout, which leads to the “foundational college basketball experience available in early 2027” — details to come on that soon.
Until then, enjoy the first look at your Kentucky Wildcats in video game form, headlined by Otega Oweh and Tonie Morgan.
I wonder if it’ll be as easy to score 20-plus with Oweh in a video game as it is for him in real life?
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard