You can now play as Otega Oweh and Tonie Morgan in NBA 2K26

Do you want to virtually dunk on LeBron’s face as Otega Oweh or hit a stepback three at the buzzer as Tonie Morgan? Relive the glory days of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or De’Aaron Fox rocking Kentucky blue? It’s all possible as these words are being typed — just load up NBA 2K26 and see for yourself, thanks to the debut of Season 5 on Friday.

You already knew the University of Kentucky was one of 16 schools featured in the popular video game series, thanks to the 2K Scan Truck showing up in Lexington for the men’s and women’s teams back in November, but today is the day it actually became a virtual reality. The Wildcats join UCLA, Duke, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Florida, UNC, Baylor, Houston, Ohio State and UConn as programs added to MyCareer and MyTeam game modes.

We have our first look at Oweh and Morgan suiting up, thanks to a clip shared by UK Athletics — first by 2K just a couple of days ago — plus Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox back in their old uniforms.

You can get shots up with both Oweh and Morgan at Rupp Arena and Historic Memorial Coliseum, every detail nailed down to perfection, including Cawood’s Court, the state outline, and both home and away jerseys.

Take a look:

First Look at Kentucky’s Otega Oweh and Tonie Morgan added to NBA 2K26 alongside Rupp Arena and Historic Memorial Coliseum



Via: @fourwal1 #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/OFMgW5HnHE — NBA 2K26 Community (@nba2kcmty) February 20, 2026

Want to use your own created players? They can look the part with the new Kentucky apparel collection, too, with legendary Wildcat jerseys available for sale with VC, including the likes of Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Herro, Reed Sheppard, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Cason Wallace, Rob Dillingham, Julius Randle — plus Oweh, Morgan and Gilgeous-Alexander.

If you don’t want a jersey, there are all of the t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts and pants you could ever need, available for anywhere between 6K-20K VC.

NBA 2K added an entire Kentucky collection.



You can cop multiple legends jerseys from different eras, including Anthony Davis, John Wall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham. As well as current stars like Otega Oweh and Tonie Morgan!



BBN, you’ve got to get… pic.twitter.com/P2Hr0Ihd2p — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) February 20, 2026

Again, this is just the first part of the complete rollout, which leads to the “foundational college basketball experience available in early 2027” — details to come on that soon.

Until then, enjoy the first look at your Kentucky Wildcats in video game form, headlined by Otega Oweh and Tonie Morgan.

I wonder if it’ll be as easy to score 20-plus with Oweh in a video game as it is for him in real life?