You remember Moreno's shot. Here are the other things from the LSU game.

Of course you remember Malachi Moreno’s buzzer-beater in Baton Rouge. It’s one of the best moments of Kentucky’s season and a highlight that will be replayed for many years to come. The comeback. The pass from Collin Chandler. The comparisons to Christian Laettner. Doing it in Baton Rouge, an arena that already holds a few famous Kentucky comebacks and buzzer-beaters.

But if Moreno’s shot is the only thing you remember about Kentucky’s regular-season win over LSU, you’re forgetting how wild the rest of the game was. Here are a few things you might’ve forgotten from Kentucky’s win in Baton Rouge, where Moreno’s improbable game-winner stole all of the attention.

Kentucky trailed for almost the entire game

Kentucky spent almost the entire night chasing LSU on the scoreboard. The Wildcats didn’t take their first lead until Kam Williams stole the ball and dunked it with 3:55 remaining, putting UK ahead 69-68. Even that lead didn’t last long. Kentucky’s only other lead came on Moreno’s jumper at the buzzer, meaning the Wildcats led for just one minute and 10 seconds the entire game.

One of Kentucky’s worst first halves of the season

Kentucky looked completely out of rhythm early in Baton Rouge. UK shot just 8-of-30 from the field (26.7%) in the first half and 2-of-12 from three (16.7%), digging a massive hole before halftime. LSU opened the game on an 18-3 run over the first 11:25, which helped LSU build a 38-22 halftime lead. It was one of Kentucky’s roughest offensive halves of the season before everything flipped after the break.

Kentucky scored 53 points after halftime

The narrative changed after the intermission. Kentucky erupted for 53 points in the second half, turning a blowout loss into an improbable road comeback. The Wildcats shot 65.4% from the field after halftime and hit 8-of-11 three-point attempts (72.7%). What looked like a comfortable LSU win suddenly became a frantic finish that miraculously went Kentucky’s way in the end.

The game-winning lineup

Playing with a limited roster, Mark Pope stuck with his best five for almost the final nine minutes of the game. Malachi Moreno and Kam Williams subbed in to join Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, and Otega Oweh with 8:56 on the clock, and that group played together until Williams fouled out with one second left.

Malachi Moreno played through foul trouble

After foul trouble kept him on the bench for the last seven minutes of the first half, Moreno quickly picked up his third and fourth fouls two minutes into the second. Pope called him back to the bench for the next nine minutes, then Moreno played that last 8:56 with four fouls.

Denzel Aberdeen’s second half

Denzel Aberdeen went scoreless in the first half, but he was fantastic in Kentucky’s second-half comeback. He had 17 points, shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 2-for-2 from three, and 5-for-5 at the line. He also added three assists and joined Oweh in the +/ column at +17 for the half, playing every minute. Oweh helped him out with 15 after halftime.

LSU could’ve closed the door with free throws

Though Kentucky earned its road win, the Wildcats’ comeback also needed LSU to leave the door open late. With 4.5 seconds remaining, Otega Oweh missed a costly free throw that would have tied the game with 4.5 seconds left. UK would foul immediately, only for LSU’s Pablo Tamba to miss both free throws, allowing Kentucky to call a timeout with 1.6 seconds remaining. That final possession turned into the long inbound pass from Collin Chandler and Moreno’s buzzer-beater.

Hopefully, Kentucky plays a better first half in Nashville and doesn’t need anything special to advance past the Tigers.