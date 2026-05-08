Your First 76-Team NCAA Tournament Bracket has Kentucky in the "Opening Round"

The NCAA Tournament is officially expanding to 76 teams in 2027. Fans have pushed back on NCAA Tournament expansion for years, but the powerbrokers have elected to ignore the public to follow the money.

In order to ease fans into this new bracket, the NCAA is maintaining some semblance of normalcy. The 64-team bracket you see every year will look relatively the same, just with more play-in games at the top of the bracket. ESPN and CBS have already said that their bracket contests will not be due until the Round of 64 tips off Thursday morning.

The new additions to the field will all participate in play-in games, which have been branded as the “Opening Round.” Instead of playing two First Four games in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be three games on each day at two different sites, one in Dayton and another to be determined.

So who’s going to play in these Opening Round games? There will be 12 automatic qualifiers from the low-major conferences and 12 of the lowest-ranked at-large teams. One bracketologist predicts that Kentucky will be an at-large team playing in the Opening Round of the 2027 NCAA Tournament.

Andy Katz created a seed list for all 76 teams projected in the NCAA Tournament field. Kentucky is No. 42 overall, which would make them a No. 11 seed, facing off against Buzz Williams’ Maryland Terrapins for a spot in the round of 64.

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At least Katz is alone on this island. Joe Lunardi does not have the Wildcats playing in the NCAA Tournament on a Tuesday or Wednesday. ESPN’s resident bracketologist projects Kentucky as a No. 8 seed, beginning in the Round of 64 against Josh Schertz’s St. Louis Billikens. That may not sound very appealing until you learn that the theoretical matchup will be played in Louisville. I think most of BBN would be willing to sacrifice a seed line to open the NCAA Tournament in the Commonwealth.

At this point in the offseason, you will not find many college basketball analysts tooting Kentucky’s horn. It’s going to take time for the college basketball world to adjust to this new 76-team field. Hopefully, Big Blue Nation isn’t sweating a Tuesday or Wednesday start in the NCAA Tournament anytime soon.

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