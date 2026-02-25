Zac Brown Band is singing the March Madness Anthem for CBS in the NCAA Tournament

You know the best sounds in sports. The Monday Night Football music just hits different, but it’s incomparable to what we hear on CBS every single year during March Madness. The NCAA Tournament jingle is irreplaceable; however, the network does like to inject a little more pop music into broadcasts.

Oftentimes, these songs end up becoming punchlines. That was the case when Fall Out Boy’s “FOR CENTURIES!” played in countless ads for ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage. Typically, the genre is restricted to pop, but this year, CBS is giving us something a little bit different.

During the 2026 NCAA Tournament, CBS ads will use Zac Brown Band’s “Give it Away” to promote March Madness. The country music singer’s lyrics fit the Big Dance.

“Every night, we should be dancing. We got a short time to give it away. Give it awaaaaaay!”

"Give It Away" by Zac Brown Band will be this year's anthem for March Madness coverage on CBS/TNT.



Last year's song was "Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/vpAwFPaBU5 — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) February 24, 2026

Well, the first few lyrics work. Of course, you should be dancing in March, but do you really want to be singing “Give it Away” after your team misses clutch free throws late in a devastating loss?

This feels like an upgrade from the songs CBS previously used during March Madness. Last year, we heard Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” on repeat. In 2024, it was “Dance with Everybody” by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ft. The National Parks. The Weeknd provided the bumper music with “Take My Breath” in 2023.

“Give it Away” sounds like a nice tune to accompany March Madness. It will surely get stuck in your head and drive you crazy at some point, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make if it is accompanying Kentucky basketball for three weekends in March.

Prepare for March Madness Now! Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball season for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.