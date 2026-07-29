Zach Calzada Signs with German Professional Football Team

This time a year ago, Zach Calzada was preparing for his return to the SEC with Mark Stoops and Bush Hamdan at Kentucky. Now, he has a new gig playing professional football overseas. To be candid, I did not know overseas American football still existed until this news hit the wire.

Remember NFL Europe? Long before Roger Goodell sent teams to soccer stadiums in the United Kingdom for regular season games, the American Football footprint was exclusive to this developmental league. It’s the same one where Olaus Alinen‘s father played, but it also gave players from the States who couldn’t quite make the cut in the NFL one more opportunity to climb back into the league.

Founded in 1989, NFL Europe has an obscure, endearing pop culture legacy. Oliver Luck was the President of NFL Europe for a handful of years. When he served as the general manager of the Frankfurt Galaxy, he introduced a song from home to the stadium’s PA system. It became an instant hit with fans, and now Europeans everywhere know the words to John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads by heart.

Well, Zach Calzada is taking Country Roads to Luck’s former team, the Frankfurt Galaxy. Even though NFL Europe folded in 2007, the Galaxy returned in 2021 and now competes in the European Football Alliance. Currently third in the league standings, Frankfurt sought out reinforcements at the quarterback position with only two weeks left in the regular season.

“Grateful for the opportunity to join the Frankfurt Galaxy. Looking forward to competing with this team,” Calzada said in the statement from the team. There was no mention of his time at Kentucky in the statement; only Texas A&M and Incarnate Word.

Even though Calzada did not log too many snaps at Kentucky, he has stayed busy playing football since the Stoops era concluded. He most recently competed in the Indoor Football League. Calzada suited up in three games for the San Antonio Gunslingers, completing 34-72 passes (47.2%) for 404 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Thanks to Zach Calzada, Big Blue Nation now knows that you don’t have to go to Canada or the UFL to get paid to play football. You can follow those Country Roads to Frankfurt, Germany.

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