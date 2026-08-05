Of course Zakai Zeigler filed another lawsuit vs. the NCAA

Death, taxes, and Zakai Zeigler suing the NCAA. The former Tennessee Volunteer didn’t even play college basketball last season, spending the year playing overseas after going undrafted, but he’s still throwing his hat in the ring of lawsuits in response to the NCAA’s new 5-for-5 eligibility model. Instead of more eligibility, Zeigler wants the NCAA to pay him what he could have made in another season of college basketball, up to $12 million in damages.

On Tuesday, Zeigler’s lawyers filed an amended lawsuit using the 5-for-5 model to support their case that players shouldn’t be limited to four seasons in five years — even if they’re well out of college, like Zeigler. Zeigler initially filed the suit last spring, but eventually dropped it. Now that the NCAA has changed the rules, the fight is back on, with his lawyers arguing the new model is “compelling evidence” for his case.

“In adopting it, the NCAA abandoned the very restraints it long maintained were essential, replacing them with a five-year competition model it had previously opposed,” according to the amended lawsuit, which was first reported by Knox News.

Unlike the vast majority of the athletes suing the NCAA over the 5-for-5 model, Zeigler was a member of the 2021 class, not the 2022 class; however, his lawyers argue that if the NCAA had implemented the new rules sooner and he had been given a fifth season of college basketball, he could have earned far more than his “current earning potential.” This past season, Zeigler played for Nanterre 92 in Betclic Elite, France’s premier professional league. After playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League, he’s getting ready to head to Germany to play for Veolia Towers Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

The filing says that in a fifth season of college basketball, Zeigler could have earned between $2 million and $4 million in NIL, a valuation by the Spyre Sports Group collective associated with the University of Tennessee. The lawsuit is asking for triple that in damages, up to $12 million.

I doubt Zeigler will get that, but his lawsuit is one of many from former players upset they didn’t get to cash in on another year of NIL. In the meantime, he just celebrated his 24th birthday by flying to Germany for his next round of international ball. Before heading back overseas, he stopped in Knoxville to relive his college days, joining fellow former Vols Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Jordan Gainey, and Amaree Abram in a pickup game vs. the current Tennessee team.

Enjoyed watching a fun matchup yesterday between former Tennessee players Zakai Zeigler, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Jordan Gainey, and Amaree Abram against the Vols’ current team.



It turned into a highly competitive game that came down to the wire. Plenty of optimism… https://t.co/YqUCpVENT4 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 31, 2026

Speaking of the Vols and 5-for-5, they just added former Vanderbilt center Jalen Washington, who was granted a fifth year of eligibility by a temporary injunction by a Tennessee State court. Again, those lawsuits are everywhere right now, and the Vols will be stacked this season. And Zeigler will probably still be reminiscing about his days in Knoxville.