Zoom Action: Mason Williams has the chance to be a breakout freshman

Don’t sleep on Mason Williams as a potential breakout player for Kentucky in 2026-27.

The incoming freshman point guard was a surprise commit for the Wildcats back in the spring. He wasn’t highly ranked as a high school prospect, but he has the pedigree as the son of former NBA All-Star Mo Williams, who later joined the Kentucky coaching staff as an assistant soon after Mason chose the ‘Cats.

Through the first couple of weeks of summer practice, the 6-foot-3 Williams has been popping up as a standout performer. And after combing through the tape, it’s easy to understand why. Williams is a smooth floor general with the ability to get downhill and put two feet in the paint. He’s already stated how he wants to be the hardest worker to ever come through the program. His future appears to be bright.

It might not be right away, but Williams has real potential to be a productive player sooner rather than later at Kentucky. KSR’s Brandon Ramsey and I explain why in the latest edition of Zoom Action.

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