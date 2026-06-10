Zoom Action: What Top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton brings to Kentucky

Mark Pope has landed the highest-ranked recruit of his head coaching career in top 10 prospect Ryan Hampton. But what will the 6-foot-6 look like at Kentucky?

That’s what the KSR Zoom Action crew is here to break down. Ranked No. 6 in the 2027 class by Rivals, Hampton will bring a scoring punch with plenty of size on the perimeter to the college level. He’s a tough shot-maker and aggressive downhill driver who wants to get out in transition and attack the rim. The 18-year-old Texas native is at his best when he’s looking to score in and around the paint. There is still some rawness to his game, but his talent ceiling is sky-high. Pope will look to unlock that potential in 2026-27.

But we still have a while to go before Hampton makes his way to Lexington next summer. In the meantime, dive into the video below to hear Brandon Ramsey and I break down what we’ve seen of his game on film.

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