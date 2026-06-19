Zoom Action: What Washington transfer Franck Kepnang brings to Kentucky

Franck “The Tank” Kepnang has been an underdiscussed portal addition for Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster. KSR’s Zoom Action is here to break down his game and explain what he’ll bring to the Wildcats.

A seventh-year college player, Kepnang’s career has been spoiled by knee injuries. He’s played 111 college games across two seasons at Oregon and four more at Washington. But those injuries have allowed him another chance at this level. At Kentucky, Kepnang — who checks in at 7-foot, 275 pounds — will likely serve as the backup center to Malachi Moreno. During his previous season with Washington, Kepnang averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 22.9 minutes per outing.

His role at Kentucky will be to give Moreno a break by finishing around the rim, rebounding any loose ball, and protecting his own basket in short stints. Brandon Ramsey and I go even further into the details of his game through another live episode of Zoom Action.

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