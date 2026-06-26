Zoom Diallo believes 'BBN is going to love Franck (Kepnang)' -- even when he growls like a dog

It’s one thing to play like a dog on the basketball floor with tenacity and toughness, but it’s another thing to physically be a dog. Franck Kepnang has not found that balance entering his seventh year of college basketball, taking things a little too literally as a physical interior presence set to anchor the Kentucky frontcourt off the bench behind Malachi Moreno.

Zoom Diallo knows it all too well after seeing it for himself in their two seasons together at Washington.

The fascinating 7-0, 275-pound center who earned a master’s degree in information systems, specializing in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, can rip down the rim and swat a shot into the third row. You know exactly what you’re going to get in Kepnang, who has averaged 7.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21.5 minutes per contest across 59 games as a Husky. That, plus some of the injury concerns, averaging just 18.5 games played per season since he first got his start in college basketball back in 2020-21.

You know all of those things by watching his tape and reading his stats. What you don’t know yet, however, is his heart and passion for the craft. Diallo wants the fanbase to get ready to enjoy the ride.

“Man, I think BBN is going to love Franck, to be honest,” he said. “Off the court, he is a great guy. He cares, cares very much. Any person, if you walk up and have a conversation with him, you’re going to feel his energy and his intent.”

As for his, well, canine tendencies, Diallo will have to explain that one himself.

Long story short, the big fella is known for acting like a Georgia football fan at Sanford Stadium who has had a few too many to drink. The difference? Kepnang is drunk on competition.

“Him on the court, he’s a real-life dog,” he said. “Like, I was just joking with the guys, ‘If you guys see Franck get low and start growling, like it’s because…”

Immediate laughter from the peanut gallery.

Diallo doubles down that he’s not joking.

“I’m serious,” he stressed. “It’s like — he cares. He really has the intention of trying to come and win, and he’s a guy that’s gonna apply — he’s a worker. Weight room, off the court, whatever he’s doing right now, like, he’s always working.

“I think BBN is gonna love his energy and what he brings, because he’s a force, a force to be reckoned with.”

There is a reason the two rejoined forces in Lexington after spending a couple of years together in Seattle, staying in communication as they explored their portal options and toying with the idea of teaming up.

Diallo personally pursued it because he knew how badly Kepnang wanted to win at the highest level at his third and final stop after stints at Washington and Oregon over six seasons. Kentucky gave them that shot together.

“Oh man, before even Kentucky reached out and got that going, me and Franck were talking every day. Me and Franck are very close,” Diallo said. “He’s considered family forever — forever family to me. Even when we both went in the portal, we were still talking, like, ‘Where you going? What are you doing?’ Stuff like that.

“I just told him, ‘I feel like we both have winning attributes, and us coming here and already knowing our chemistry, and knowing what we already do at a high level, let’s go change that narrative that we can win.'”

They spent two years of college basketball together, and are now teaming up for a third across the country, trading out the Pacific Northwest for the Bluegrass.

“It most definitely made it easier when he came,” he continued. “Our transition coming from the West Coast to over here in Kentucky has made it very easy for me.”

The legend of Franck Kepnang continues. Now we just need to see him do it at Rupp Arena, maybe with Big Blue Nation growling along with him? Talk about an effective intimidation tactic.