Zoom Diallo expects to share 'dangerous' backcourt with 'dynamic' Alex Wilkins at Kentucky

Zoom Diallo is a good basketball player. Zoom Diallo is a better basketball player, however, with Alex Wilkins by his side in the Kentucky backcourt.

Those are his impressions of the Furman guard transfer after a handful of summer practices at the Joe Craft Center, their compatibility and promise living up to the early hype after his own move from Washington. Individually, they’re productive, but together? They’re a dangerous one-two punch capable of taking the Wildcats as far as they want to go in Mark Pope‘s third season in Lexington.

Why?

“I feel like teams are going to have to guard me or him,” Diallo told KSR. “No matter if we have the ball or don’t have the ball, they’re going to have to know where we’re at at all times.”

Wilkins averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists this past season for the Paladins with his biggest performance coming in the NCAA Tournament, dropping 21 points on 53 percent shooting and 50 percent from deep in an 82-71 first-round scare for UConn. On the biggest stage, the 6-foot-6 guard was arguably the best player on the floor and became a household name as a must-get in the transfer portal, ready to make the high-major jump.

Their skills complement one another, Diallo believes, with Wilkins’ gravity allowing his guard counterpart to get his own game off.

“I feel like Alex is dynamic with the ball and off the ball because he poses as a threat — he can shoot it at a high clip,” he said. “And just me having the ball and me continuing to extend my range and shoot it at a high clip also myself, I feel like we challenge each other every day. Even when we’re not on the same team, it’s more of a competitive thing. When we’re on the same team, it’s more dangerous, because teams have to guard me and they have to guard him.”

That also opens the door to Kentucky’s other weapons shining, too, at the three through five. Think you can shut down both Diallo and Wilkins? That’s fine, but now you’re left with, say, Milan Momcilovic wide-open on the perimeter.

And volunteers can sign up for that at their own risk.

“Now they have to guard all the other guys — gotta guard Milan, they gotta guard Braydon Hawthorne. It’s not just gonna be a me and (Wilkins) thing, it’s gonna be a more team collective thing. But I feel like us being two lead guards is going to start it off. I’m glad he’s here, and we’re just getting started.”

Emphasis on the lead guards dynamic at play there — plural. Diallo is better on the ball than off out of the two, so he may be listed as the starting point guard, but you better believe Wilkins will get his opportunities to rock out, too.

Their minutes won’t be staggered with a PG1 and PG2 coming in the next wave. Barring injury or anything unforeseen, they’re going to be playing together quite a bit as 1A and 1B options, which is exactly how they want it.

“To be honest, most definitely having two lead guards, I will say that,” Diallo said of Pope’s backcourt plan. “Stuff changes all the time, but I feel like me and Alex being on the court together is going to be very helpful for our team. We’re versatile, and wherever coach wants to put us, I feel like we’re going to be able to adjust. But it’s very exciting to see, he’s very talented. He’s young, but you can see that he’s very gifted, and just me being another guy over here — I played two years of Big 10 basketball, and now coming to SEC, I’m just trying to instill confidence, and he’s still in confidence in me.

“Having another guard like that has been pretty good.”