Mikhail McLean says Zoom Diallo is already Kentucky’s ‘Connector’ on and off the court

For all the talk of Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno, this Kentucky team’s success will hinge on the backcourt. After injuries plagued the point guard position in his first two seasons, Mark Pope built his third backcourt with skill, depth, and versatility in mind, adding junior Zoom Diallo and sophomore Alex Wilkins to the roster, with veteran Jerone Morton and freshmen Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne as backups. It’s early, but the returns on Diallo, who will run point, are very promising.

After Kentucky’s first summer practice, assistant coach Mikhail McLean tabbed Diallo as his early standout during a conversation with UK Sports Network, noting the Washington transfer’s energy and leadership, including how he helped out his teammates who were struggling during sprints. In an interview on Thursday with Maggie Davis on KSR, McLean echoed that praise, specifically, how Diallo is bringing this group together.

“He is — I can’t describe it for anyone that wouldn’t understand it, but if you know what a quarterback is like, where they just kind of connect everybody. He’s just a connector. He has a bubbly energy and personality. He’s humble enough to accept who he is as a person, and he gasses and encourages everybody to be the best version of themselves, and that’s how he gets the best version of himself.

“Just the way he does it, the way he brings guys together off the court, the way they do stuff, like that’s just kind of like just in a short time of knowing him in person, that’s the evaluation we got beforehand, but it’s real. He does a really good job. He and Malachi are connectors for sure.”

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As a sophomore last season at Washington, Diallo started 29 of 33 games and averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per contest, while shooting 48.9% from the field. What he lacks in outside shooting, he makes up for with his ability to get to the rim. Diallo is listed as 6’6″, 195 lbs. on Kentucky’s roster. During player interviews on Thursday, Malachi Moreno said that size and skill should translate well to the always physical SEC.

“He’s a bully guard, so I think that also helps in the SEC as well,” Moreno said. “Being one of those bigger bully guards, like Otega was last year, he was able to be so good because he was such a bully and he was able to muscle his way through the paint and really earn shots for everybody and earn shots for himself, so I think having a guy like that in Zoom is a recipe for success.”

We’ll hear from Diallo in the coming weeks as Kentucky’s player interviews roll on, but BBN Tonight was given early access, putting a fun spin on their content by having Moreno, Kam Williams, and Trent Noah interview their new point guard. Diallo said he grew up a Kentucky fan and wants BBN to know he won’t waste his opportunity in Lexington.

“I’m a fierce competitor. I really want to win bad. My past two years, I didn’t really get to win at the highest level, and I really want to show coming into this year, along with a great group of guys like yourselves who want to win, I want to do this together as a team, but I’m a fierce competitor, and I hope you guys know that already. I just want to win at the highest level.”

You’ve gotta love how Moreno’s eyes lit up at that. Good stuff from the Cats below, so check it out.