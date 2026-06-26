Zoom Diallo's leadership is already becoming contagious: 'I can't afford being shy.'

Before he even committed to Kentucky, Zoom Diallo was well known as a hard worker with a passion for leading his teammates, a trait that dates back to his high school days. Yes, there is plenty of talent in his 6-foot-5 frame, but it’s how he communicates and guides those around him that defines his makeup as a basketball player.

Since Diallo arrived in Lexington earlier this month, nothing has changed in that regard. His leadership has already become contagious just two weeks into summer practice.

“I’m just a guy that I don’t want to lose,” Diallo said Thursday. “Just being a leader and being the point guard when you have to lead — everybody looks at you as an example. So I feel like if I’m intense, I feel like it’s gonna put more fuel into my teammates, and again, it’s more positive fuel.

“Trying to instill confidence in my guys, and just let them know, like, hey, we can go do this, let’s go ramp it up, let’s be intent, let’s be active, and let’s go defensively and offensively. It’s just my competitive nature, to be honest with you.”

Diallo came to Kentucky to, in a sense, change the narrative surrounding him. Winning wasn’t common during his two seasons at Washington, where he averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per game in 2025-26 but finished with a 16-17 record. With the Wildcats, he wants to win — and win a lot. As PG1, that means being a general on and off the floor. To win at the level he desires, it begins with leading his teammates. That’s a non-negotiable for him.

“I mean, I’ll be honest, I came here because I have a job to do, and that’s win games for Kentucky basketball and BBN,” Diallo said. “I can’t afford being shy to my teammates, my coaches, and to the fan base myself. I think I have to express who I am, and one thing I am is a leader.

“So even the first day I came, I let dudes know I wanted them to hear my voice.”

Diallo has backed that up. His teammates have done nothing but hear his voice since the team made it to campus. It can be basketball-related or something trivial like a random board game at the Lodge; Diallo is going to bring the juice no matter what. It’s part of his DNA.

“That’s a great guy,” James Madison transfer Justin McBride said of Diallo. “He knows just how to get everybody together. It’s 6 AM, we gotta run 17s — nobody’s happy to run 17s. But he just gets the people going and he gets the people energized. So I’m excited for ya’ll to watch him and his leadership towards this team.

“…He doesn’t like to lose. Even in little games. Bowling, he got mad. “

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