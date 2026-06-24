Zoom Diallo responds to Fran Fraschilla's criticism in the kindest way he could say it

ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla is entitled to his opinion. That opinion isn’t high on Kentucky point guard Zoom Diallo as a lead guard in the Southeastern Conference.

Fraschilla shared his take on Diallo as a Wildcat last month, calling the former Washington Husky “a nice middle of the SEC guard,” in an online conversation about Washington’s guard play last season. It was in reply to a post about Washington’s lottery pick, Hannes Steinbach, being held back by the backcourt in Seattle.

“This has to make @KentuckyMBB fans feel great,” Fraschilla wrote, as he shared a post from an account with fewer than 200 followers, saying Steinbach was limited by “awful Washington guards.” Fraschilla added “#zoomdiallo” to his sarcastic and unnecessary post.

He’d go on to elaborate on his Diallo take in a follow-up post, saying, “Diallo is a nice middle of the SEC guard. Kindest way to say it.”

I watched them play in person. I love Hannes and I love Coach Sprinkle. Injuries certainly affected their team’s outcome. Diallo is a nice middle of the SEC guard. Kindest way to say it. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) May 18, 2026

Zoom Diallo responds on draft night

Fraschilla’s posts about Diallo caught Diallo’s attention. We learned that last night when Diallo replied and shared Fraschilla’s post more than a month later, shortly after Steinbach was drafted 14th overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

Keeping it simple, Diallo wrote, “Bet Let’s Hoop! Congrats Hannes #lotto” in reply to Fraschilla’s month-old dig on Diallo’s game.

Whether Diallo ends up as a “middle of the SEC guard” or something much better, he clearly hasn’t forgotten Fraschilla’s evaluation.

Bet. Let’s hoop.

Mark Pope on Zoom

Also from draft day, Mark Pope gave rapid evaluations of each player on his new roster in a UK Sports Network video. When it came to Zoom Diallo, Pope said, “Leader. PG. Physical.”

We also got a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Diallo throwing lobs in the team’s summer practice.